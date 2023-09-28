Al-Qaeda-affiliated Islamists ‘hiding behind Mali army base’

A violent group connected to al-Qaeda has announced that it now has power over a military base in the old city of Timbuktu in Mali.

Before, the Malian army claimed they successfully defended against what they referred to as a terrorist attack.

According to the military, the attackers at Acharane were pushed back by their soldiers, and now the soldiers are being taken away from the base.

Islamist fighters from the group JNIM have done many violent attacks in the Timbuktu area lately.

Fighting with Tuareg rebels has started again after a previous peace agreement in 2015 fell apart.

The violence is happening at the same time as the removal of many UN peacekeepers, which is what Mali’s military leaders wanted.