Another Secret Service officer attacked and bitten by Biden’s dog

President Joe Biden’s pet dog, a German shepherd that is two years old, has apparently bitten another agent from the Secret Service.

Commander, the younger dog of Biden, got into a fight and bit a security agent at the White House on Monday evening. This was the 11th time it happened.

Yesterday, at around 8pm, a police officer from the Secret Service Uniformed Division was bitten by a pet belonging to the First Family, according to Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communication for the USSS, who spoke to CNN on Tuesday.

The officer was taken care of by doctors and nurses at the hospital.

Guglielmi said that the agent who got hurt talked to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle the next day and was doing well.

Commander has bitten people 11 times at the White House and the president’s personal home in Delaware. In the span of four months from October 2022 to January 2023, there were ten of such incidents. This information was found in Homeland Security records, which were obtained and shared by a group called Judicial Watch in July.

After the events, officials from the White House said in July that the Bidens were training and putting a leash on a dog called Commander.

Jill Biden’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, told CNN that the Biden family is finding ways to help their dog, Commander, adjust to the inconsistent nature of the White House grounds.

The President and First Lady are very thankful to the Secret Service and staff for everything they do to keep them, their family, and the country safe, Alexander said.

Commander is the second dog belonging to the Bidens that has problems with biting. The Bidens had to find a new home for their German shepherd Major because it bit many Secret Service agents and White House staffers. They gave him to their family friends. They accepted the Commander in December 2021.

In early November 2022, Commander, the dog, attacked an officer by biting them two times. The first bite was on the officer’s upper right arm, and the second bite was on their thigh. This information comes from records shared by a group that watches out for these types of incidents.