Cadrerism has not ended under UPND – Ndola Mayor

Ndola Mayor Jones Kalyati has told President Hakainde Hichilema that cadrerism has not ended in the city during the UPND regime.
Dr. Kalyati was nearly stoned by suspected UPND cadres at Kapalala Market on Monday as he spoke against the illegal allocation of commercial plots.
Some well known and identified UPND cadres in Ndola are reportedly allocating land for commercial shops at Kapalala Market in Ndola.
Accompanied by Town Clerk George Mulenga and some council Directors, Dr. Kalyati visited the market to announce to traders that the illegal allocation and construction of shops must be stopped.
The Ndola Mayor warned that Council would demolish the shops being constructed on land reserved mostly for car parking.
Toward the end of his address, some cadres started throwing stones at the mayor and the town clerk – creating a near commotion as the entourage ran away from the scene for safety.
“I have survived an attack. Thank you ba Kabushi for whisking me out. Ngafyanjipaya (They would have killed me).I got stoned. Mr President in Ndola Cadrelism iliko,” Dr. Kalyati reacted after the incident.
Some of the stones thrown by UPND cadres hit Journalists – forcing them to run away.
Is this cadrelism or just lawlessness. Cadrelism is where the party authorities allow it to happen and they do nothing about and it is sponsored by the party. That is my view on cadrelism and what is reported is just lawlessness chaps and individuals who are rogues. Show us the pictures that they were UPND with identity so.
Hachunde,
In your view, it can only be cadrerism if it is PF involved. The same way you think tribalism is only tribalism if it affects Tonga people. Never the other way round. Tribal appointments, you call tribal balancing. Cadrerism by UPND, you dismiss as lawlessness by PF moles.
The good news for Zambia is that we will be sweeping rubbish out in 2026.
Cadreism cannot meaningfully be eliminated in a few years. It’s a bad weed which was planted in the UNIP days, was involved in illegal land allocation under MMD and became extremely violent under PF. Assault of political opponents, illegal collection of fees in markets and on bus stations, and illegal land grab was the hallmark of PF cadres when they became extremely powerful than even ZP.
Like they say, it is easy to to destroy than to build.
This is the same PF mayor who walked away from an event of opening an eye hospital in Ndola. He knows the PF cadres most of whom have just mutated to UPND.