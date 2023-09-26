Cameroon threatens prosecution against coup speculators

Cameroon’s Minister of Communication René Emmanuel Sadi has warned against speculation that the country might witness a coup, amid a series of military takeovers in recent months.

In a statement, he said that anyone who predicted a coup risked being arrested and prosecuted.

“The government therefore urges those concerned to be careful not to draw senseless and preposterous parallels, and to make obscene predictions about the future of Cameroon which could amount to calls for the destabilization of the state,” he warned.

Since Gabon’s military seized power from Ali Bongo on August 30, commentators on social and mainstream media platforms have continued to raise the likelihood of a coup in neighbouring Cameroon.

The 90-year-old President Paul Biya, who survived a coup attempt in 1984, has ruled the Central African country for 41 years.

His supporters are urging him to run for another term in the 2025 election.