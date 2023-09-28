Can HH Deliver Victory For UPND In 2026?

By Daimone Siulapwa

As things stand, corruption, government incompetence and policy paralysis risk turning Zambia into a failing state, leaving the UPND struggling to hang on to power come 2026.

With the economy faltering, HH will face a strong challenge at the polls since his ability to stay in power will be determined by a range of factors including some complex electoral mathematics.

HH defeated Lungu in the 2021 election not because many people liked him, but because many citizens felt marginalised under Lungu’s cadre and brutal government. It was also a show of people power to politicians who at times behave like they are above the law or are untouchable; there lies a lesson for HH too.

Since his ascension to power, HH has presided over a deteriorating economy beset by rampant corruption in his government, poor governance policies, a crippling energy crisis that has badly affected production, a 40% depreciation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies since 2021, a sharp increase in inflation and a budget deficit.

Hakainde Hichilema promised heaven on earth to the people of Zambia if elected into office, the opposite is what is now pertaining on the ground “Hell on earth”. He confidently promised everything from cheap meali meal to cheap petrol, from cheap house hold essentials like cooking oil to cheap medication, but in reality, Bally has failed to fix any of these.

Come 2026 and in view of the fact that young people are the hardest hit by unemployment and the general economic woes, with the country’s youth dependency ratio officially standing at 91.3%, the majority of them are likely to vote on economic concerns rather than ethnic or party considerations, the Bally will fix it slogan will not work this time.

The toothless and leaderless UPND has in the recent past revealed the deep divisions not only within the Party, but also within the government itself. Since it seems the president of party has not handed over absolute power to his SG to execute party policies, the party is now a shell of its former self and a sorry site to visit.

Since UPND ascended into power, HH has not visited any of his two secretariats in Lusaka nor has his SG made a national tour to thank all the members countrywide for the job well done in 2021, worse still the old Lusaka secretariat is deserted, dilapidated, trafficless and a shell of its former self. It will indeed take a master plan to resurrect the secretariat to its former glory, a fate that seems impossible at the rate things are going.

This time, HH faces numerous challenges, both personal and party – political, in his quest for a second term. In a nutshell, he has to re-convince skeptics yet again that he has the moral and political authority and vision to guide the Zambian recovery.

The detritus of HH’s unachieved monumental promises he made during the 2021 election campaign and his continued unfilled promises has left a bitter taste in the mouth of many Zambian voters, which has earned him a new moniker of “father of lies” as opposed to Bally just two years ago.

This has also led to concerns about whether he is fit for a second term, and whether he would set the seal on a “worst practice” style of government which could fatally undermine Zambia’s democratic political system, considering his current brutal on-laughter against many political opposition leaders.

There is also the worry that even if he was given a second term, his credibility has been so undermined that he would be unable to deliver any of his promises aside enriching himself and his cronies. There are also questions about whether he will be able to heal the deep tribal divisions within our country. Whilst many feared that HH would be a highly autocratic leader, their fears were not far fetched; in his two years in power he has shown on a little likelihood of a dictatorship.

Before HH and during Anderson Mazoka’s time, the UPND was a highly collectivist organization, where both the grassroots and the party grandees exerted real power and indeed, the 2021 elections were a reminder to the increasingly elitist political leadership in Zambia that the real powerbase lies with the people, and any political Party leadership that ignore its grass roots, it is setting itself up for a majestic defeat.

When all is said and done, HH must still convince the millions of Zambians who are now living with one meal a day, the business people whose businesses are failing because of the high cost of doing business and the youth who can’t find any employment or do business because all their basic opportunities even those of selling chickens have been taken up foreigners. The choice is your Mr. President; you only have less than years to the next elections.