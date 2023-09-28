CHILANGWA THANKS PF FAMILY

Good day Hon MCCs, MPs, Mayors/Chairs and other senior party leaders of our great Party

I would like to take this opportunity for sincerely standing with me and my family during this period!

You all stood with me in various ways; physically, mentally, financially, spiritually and emotionally! You made this episode lighter, l can not repay you enough! No matter what l do and say!

Some of you filled in the gap that was created by my absence especially at the secretariat, in Parliament and in my constituency, this is what team work entails! Thank you!

I further wish to commend the party leadership for all the decisions made including the appointment of SG Nakacinda as this was done for the good of the party and for continuity as l was incapacitated for over 4 months and this affected the operations at secretariat and the party in general Well done party leadership and President Given Lubinda! Remember Paul planted and Appolo watered but it was only God who made the plant to grow, all to his glory!

UPND and HH wanted and still want to break me just like what most of you are passing through or have passed through!

Colleagues, l am much stronger and determined than ever before to soldier on!

The people of Kawambwa have stood up for me in unbelievable ways and l will not let them down!

The UPND were determined to keep me inside to the conclusion of my trial and l was ready but God being God, this has come to pass!

It is only God who has made this possible!

In all things let’s thank God, in all things let us praise God and in all let us wait upon God, was my daily prayer in Prison!

I love you all and see you soon to share Prison tales with all of you my family!