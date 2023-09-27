Davies Chama urges Edgar Lungu to forego presidency

Chama urges Lungu to forego presidency

PF national chairperson Davies Chama has told former president Edgar Lungu to avoid entertaining maneuvers of running for the presidency again.

And when contacted for comment, Chama said he believes in being honest with the people he loves but will not divulge what he told the former president when the two met.

Well-placed sources in PF have told Daily Revelation Media that Chama confronted the former president over the mounting calls from some sections of the former ruling party for him to stand again.

"From what we have been able to deduce the former president cannot be said to be innocent in these growing calls for him to stand. How do you explain the fact that the presidency has been vacant going into the third year after we…