DPP IN TALKS WITH DUBAI TO EXPLORE MEANS OF RECOVERING STOLEN MONEY
By Mukosha Funga Njenga
DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri SC, says he has established talks with his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates that can lead to the recovery of illicit money that is being hidden in that jurisdiction.
With approximately 30 free trade zones, Dubai has been accused of being a haven for trade-based money laundering, and many countries have failed to penetrate that jurisdiction…
Good attempt by the DPP but he’s unlikely to succeed. Dubai’s veneer of prosperity economy is actually dependent on free flow of dirty money to a large extent.
Nothing will happen.Just making headlines in
The tabloids
Very true. Those thieves should be cornered in one way or the other.