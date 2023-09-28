DPP must start with President HH who chooses to keep his wealth in offshore accounts- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Let us start with the President
The DPP must start with President Hakainde Hichilema who chooses to keep his wealth in offshore accounts.
And as the mark of transparency, Zambians have always requested the President to publicly disclose his assets, earnings, liabilities and interests. PeP President, Sean Tembo even went to the Constitutional Court to compel the President to make the disclosure as required by law.
But he won’t!
Further, Government must publicly disclose mining contracts and mining assets held by public officials. This is important to understand some of the strange decisions being made in the sector.
Further the Companies Act No. 10 of 2017 provides for the disclosure of beneficial owners beyond registered owners. We know that many beneficial owners own companies but hide behind the veil.
President Hichilema and his Ministers must take a lead and make these disclosures.
Is HH’s money stolen? Mwamba should think before demonstrating his foolishness.
In short Mwamba is admiting that former PF leaders pillaged state coffers and hid the money off shore.
Sadly, HH didnt steal the money you suggest unless you have proof. Sikawalala HH monga ba nzako
When we say Valentine Chitalu stole privitization money, Tongas like Jata agree, because he’s not Tonga, but when people say Hichilema stole privitization money , Tongas like Jata disagree, ala muka chimona kuntanshi uku tuleya. You will also be jailed with these fertilizer and mines scandals. Come 2026 truth will come out. Tongas have too much hatred. And they will never change, it’s in their blood.
How could valentine steal privatisation money ? Were the buyers of state assets giving him money? all sale proceeds were deposited in the government account at bank of zambia. It’s a very tired narrative!
Don’t waste your time on such people, they have limited understanding of basic things like that. Mr. Valentine Chitalu, president HH and others who participated in the privatization exercise were paid the money due to them for the services they provided, simple as that. It’s not their fault if they used the money wisely and multiplied it in the end while some squandered their money.
Bamwamba, the difference is you were using times of Zambia and daily mail newspaper as toilet paper before joining pf, when hh whilst still in opposition was already sponsoring student, building school and clinics, drilling bore hole and owning malls. Criminality label on you guys in pf right from the president to the lowest close related civil that never owned a bicycle after joining pf with Jonathan Mutawari (ELC) as the head and true to his words ubomba mwibala you are all very rich. Example Director Street banking Steven, chief cadre bowman, trained thief Ronald the list is end less, even the last most car thief Nakanyinga.