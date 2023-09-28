DPP must start with President HH who chooses to keep his wealth in offshore accounts- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Let us start with the President

The DPP must start with President Hakainde Hichilema who chooses to keep his wealth in offshore accounts.

And as the mark of transparency, Zambians have always requested the President to publicly disclose his assets, earnings, liabilities and interests. PeP President, Sean Tembo even went to the Constitutional Court to compel the President to make the disclosure as required by law.

But he won’t!

Further, Government must publicly disclose mining contracts and mining assets held by public officials. This is important to understand some of the strange decisions being made in the sector.

Further the Companies Act No. 10 of 2017 provides for the disclosure of beneficial owners beyond registered owners. We know that many beneficial owners own companies but hide behind the veil.

President Hichilema and his Ministers must take a lead and make these disclosures.