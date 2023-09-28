ECOWAS President Reaffirms Partnership Commitment with UNOWAS Head

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H. E. Dr Alieu Omar Touray received the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), H.E Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria on September 26, 2023.

President Touray extended gratitude to UNOWAS for its continuous support to ECOWAS. Dr Touray provided a comprehensive explanation regarding the delicate political circumstances prevailing in the Republic of Niger, along with the stance of the bloc concerning the imperative restoration of democracy and constitutional order in the country. It has been observed that the transitional arrangements in the Republic of Mali and Burkina-Faso are being carefully monitored to ensure strict adherence to the designated timelines. He further emphasized the ongoing commitment of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to advancing good governance by ensuring transparent elections in its member states.

The UN Envoy expressed appreciation for the ECOWAS Commission’s contributions to promote peace and security in the region. Mr. Santos Simão commended the active involvement of ECOWAS at the recent UN General Assembly held in New York. He strongly encouraged the ECOWAS to prioritize establishing stronger collaborations with the United Nations (UN) to develop enduring frameworks for democratic governance and the rule of law within the region.

He stressed the need for sustained humanitarian collaboration to address socio-economic development challenges facing several countries in the sub-region.