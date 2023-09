Foreign Affairs Minister Kakubo Addresses United Nations General Assembly

On Tuesday, September 26th, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Stanley Kakubo, took the floor at the United Nations General Assembly to shed light on the concerning interplay of war, economic uncertainty, climate change, and food insecurity. Mr. Kakubo voiced his concern that, while these issues have global ramifications, they disproportionately affect nations in the Global South.

STATEMENT MADE AT THE GENERAL DEBATE OF THE 78TH SESSION OF THE UNITED NATIONS GENERAL ASSEMBLY

NEW YORK, 26TH SEPTEMBER 2023

MR PRESIDENT

MR SECRETARY GENERAL

THE WORLD TODAY IS OVERCOME WITH THE OVERLAPPING CHALLENGES OF WAR, GLOBAL ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY, CLIMATE CHANGE, AND FOOD INSECURITY.

THE COST OF WAR, BE IT IN THE EASTERN PART OF THE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO, OR IN THE HEART OF THE SUDAN, OR THE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE, HAS AT ITS BEST LED TO THE DISPLACEMENT OF INNOCENT WOMEN AND CHILDREN, AND AT WORST LED TO THE DEMISE OF MANY OF OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS.

WAR HAS LEFT SCARS THAT EXTEND BEYOND THE PHYSICAL; IT WOUNDS THE SOUL OF NATIONS AND FRAGMENTS THE BONDS THAT HOLD HUMANITY TOGETHER.

HUMANITY MUST WIN THE WAR AGAINST WAR!

NEITHER MUST WE LOSE THE RACE TO SAVE OUR PLANET. DESTROYING OUR PLANET, IS DESTROYING OUR VERY OWN EXISTENCE.

AT THIS 78TH SESSION, WE, AS A GLOBAL COMMUNITY, MUST BOLSTER OUR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE IMPLEMENTATION OF EXISTING AGREEMENTS.

WE NEED TO AGREE AND WORK TOWARDS STRENGTHENING GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS AND GOOD GOVERNANCE THAT WILL UPHOLD THE DIGNITY AND THE HUMAN RIGHTS OF ALL PEOPLE.

WE MUST ACCELERATE THE ATTAINMENT OF THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.

WE MUST DIRECT OUR EFFORTS TOWARDS ADDRESSING

INEQUALITIES, REALISING A JUST TRANSITION AND FOSTERING

GREATER CLIMATE ACTION FOR PRESENT AND FUTURE GENERATIONS.

IN THIS CASE, A JUST TRANSITION MUST MEAN FAIRNESS AMONG NATIONS, WHILE ACKNOWLEDGING THAT FAIRNESS IS NOT ABOUT EQUALITY, BUT FAIRNESS MUST GUARANTEE ACCESS TO EACH NATION’S UNIQUE NEEDS.

MR. PRESIDENT

NATIONS BURDENED WITH DEBT MUST BE GUARANTEED ACCESS TO CHEAPER AND FAIR FINANCING. THIS OUGHT TO BE ONE OF THE PILLARS OF RESTORING TRUST IN OUR SYSTEMS.

IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND MULTILATERAL DEVELOPMENT BANKS SHOULD SCALE UP CONCESSIONAL FINANCING TO LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES, AND THIS FINANCING SHOULD BE UNDER IMPROVED TERMS OF LENDING.

REGRETTABLY, THE EXORBITANT COST OF CAPITAL REMAINS AN INSIDIOUS PROBLEM AFFLICTING THE GLOBAL SOUTH, BEYOND ANY OTHER REGION IN THE WORLD. IN FACT, AFRICA BEARS THE HEAVIEST BURDEN OF THESE CRIPPLING CAPITAL COSTS. WE IMPLORE THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY TO GRASP THE URGENCY OF THIS MATTER AND ENSURE THAT EVERY NATION, REGARDLESS OF ITS ECONOMIC SIZE, HAS EQUITABLE ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE CAPITAL.

IT IS A FACT, THAT COUNTRIES WITH SMALLER ECONOMIES, REQUIRE THIS CAPITAL MORE WHICH, UNFORTUNATELY, ENDS UP IN FIRST WORLD ECONOMIES THAT LEAST NEED IT.

WE RECOGNISE THAT A FEW DEVELOPMENT PARTNERS

HONOURED THEIR O.D.A. PLEDGES, AND WE APPLAUD THEM FOR THIS.

WE ALSO COMMEND FRANCE AND OTHER PARTNERS FOR SUCCESSFULLY HOSTING THE SUMMIT FOR A NEW GLOBAL FINANCIAL PACT IN PARIS, IN JUNE THIS YEAR.

ZAMBIA FURTHER EXPRESSES ITS APPRECIATION TO THE OFFICIAL CREDITOR COMMITTEE OF THE G-20, WITH A SPECIAL NOTE OF GRATITUDE TO THE CO-CHAIRS, CHINA AND FRANCE, ALONG WITH THE VICE-CHAIR SOUTH AFRICA. THEIR DILIGENT WORK AND COLLABORATIVE SPIRIT HAVE PLAYED AN INDISPENSABLE ROLE, IN REACHING THIS IMPORTANT AGREEMENT TO RESTRUCTURE ZAMBIA’S SIGNIFICANT DEBT BURDEN.

WE CONTINUE CALLING FOR THE REFORM OF THE

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL ARCHITECTURE TO QUICKEN THE DECISION MAKING PROCESS THAT WOULD ENABLE COUNTRIES IN SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO RESTRUCTURE DEBT.

MR. PRESIDENT

WE WISH TO WELCOME THE U.N. SECRETARY GENERAL’S PROPOSAL FOR AN SDG STIMULUS PACKAGE, OF AT LEAST US$500 BILLION PER ANNUM, TO OFFSET UNFAVOURABLE FINANCING CONDITIONS FACED BY COUNTRIES IN SPECIAL

SITUATIONS.

THE ELEMENTS OF THIS PACKAGE HOLD GREAT POTENTIAL TO CATALYZE TRANSFORMATIVE ACTIONS IN LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES FOR CRITICAL SECTORS SUCH AS RENEWABLE

ENERGY, SOCIAL PROTECTION, HEALTHCARE, QUALITY

EDUCATION, FOOD SECURITY SYSTEMS, RESILIENT

INFRASTRUCTURE, ARTIFICIAL INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY.

INTELLIGENCE, AND THERE IS NEED TO SCALE UP PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATION SO THAT WE CAN HAVE A UNIFIED EFFORT IN STRENGTHENING THE INCLUSIVENESS AND EFFECTIVENESS OF INTERNATIONAL TAX COOPERATION FOR THE WORLD TO COMBAT ILLICIT FINANCIAL FLOWS.

THIS IS IMPORTANT IF WE ARE TO ENHANCE PROTECTION OF DOMESTIC RESOURCES, WHICH ARE REQUIRED FOR APPLICATION TO DESIRED SECTORS AS OUTLINED IN THE SDG STIMULUS PROPOSAL.

MR. PRESIDENT

WITH REGARDS TO CLIMATE FINANCE, WE WISH TO EMPHASISE THE NEED FOR AN EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION MECHANISM FOR THE LOSS AND DAMAGE FUND AS AGREED UPON DURING COP-27.

IN THE SAME MANNER, WE REITERATE THE NEED TO HONOUR THE ANNUAL US$100 BILLION PLEDGE FOR CLIMATE FINANCE, WITH GREATER EMPHASIS ON ADAPTATION.

THIS IS CRUCIAL, IF WE ARE TO UPHOLD THE CREDIBILITY OF GLOBAL EFFORTS THAT ARE AIMED AT ADDRESSING CLIMATE INJUSTICES AND PROTECT OUR PLANET FROM FURTHER

DEGRADATION.

MR. PRESIDENT

TO COMPLIMENT ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE FINANCE, COUNTRIES NEED TO ENHANCE TRADE AND INVESTMENT AS THE ENGINE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND JOB CREATION AT BOTH REGIONAL AND MULTILATERAL LEVELS.

UNDER THE COMMON MARKET FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN AFRICA, ZAMBIA IS LEADING THE COMESA INTEGRATION AGENDA THROUGH REDUCING BARRIERS TO TRADE AND ENCOURAGING FREE MOVEMENT OF BUSINESSPERSONS AND GOODS.

MR. PRESIDENT

IN THIS ERA OF INSTANT COMMUNICATION AND GLOBALISED ECONOMIES, THE WELLBEING OF ONE NATION PROFOUNDLY IMPACTS THE WELLBEING OF ANOTHER.

LEVERAGING THE TRANSFORMATIVE CAPABILITIES OF DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY, ESPECIALLY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, WE ASPIRE TO ENHANCE THE QUALITY OF LIFE FOR OUR CITIZENS.

IMAGINE USING A.I. TO DELIVER LIFESAVING MEDICINES TO THAT SEEMINGLY FORGOTTEN GRANDMOTHER IN THAT VILLAGE IN AFRICA.

OR THE GRAND TRANSFORMATION WE CAN ACHIEVE IN HARNESSING THE FERTILE SOILS OF ZAMBIA USING THE TECHNOLOGY OF PRECISION IRRIGATION.

AS INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGIES CONTINUE TO ADVANCE, WE HAVE A NEW FRONTIER FOR INTERACTION IN DIGITAL COOPERATION.

NOW IT IS POSSIBLE FOR A PROFESSOR AT HAVARD TO MENTOR STUDENTS IN KENYA, IN MALAWI, OR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF LUSAKA.

THE ADVANCEMENT IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY MAKES IT POSSIBLE TO IMPROVE THE QUALITY OF LIVES OF OUR PEOPLE BY CREATING NEW JOBS AND OPPORTUNITIES, AS WELL AS PROVIDING ACCESS TO TOP CLASS EDUCATION, AND QUALITY HEALTHCARE.

IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO FORGE NEW ALLIANCES ON THE DEVELOPMENT AND USE OF TECHNOLOGIES, CREATION AND SHARING OF DIGITAL RESOURCES AND CONTENT, AS WELL AS THE DEVELOPMENT OF REGULATIONS AND POLICIES THAT GOVERN THE USE OF DIGITAL TECHNOLOGIES TO PROMOTE SOCIAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT.

WE ALSO NEED TO ENHANCE COOPERATION AND ENSURE THAT THE DIGITAL SPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES ARE USED IN A RESPONSIBLE AND ETHICAL MANNER IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE INFORMATION SECURITY AND INTEGRITY. THIS WAY, WE CAN EMBRACE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AS A VIABLE AVENUE OF ATTAINING INCLUSIVE GROWTH AND SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.

WE, THEREFORE, CALL FOR SUPPORT AND INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PROVISION OF ACCESS TO AFFORDABLE DEVICES AND INTERNET SERVICES IN UNDERSERVICED COMMUNITIES, ESPECIALLY IN LEAST DEVELOPED COUNTRIES.

MR. PRESIDENT

THE EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN AND GIRLS IS OF PARAMOUNT

IMPORTANCE IN DECISIVELY OVERCOMING POVERTY, MARGINALISATION AND OTHER SOCIAL ILLS.

BEYOND ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT OF WOMEN, WE NEED TO EQUALLY PUT GREATER EMPHASIS ON PROGRAMMES THAT WILL PROMOTE THE ELIMINATION OF HARMFUL PRACTICES

THAT MARGINALIZE WOMEN AND GIRLS. WE, THEREFORE, NEED TO WORK TOGETHER AND RENEW OUR COMMITMENTS TO ADVANCE GENDER EQUITY AND EQUALITY.

THIS IS WHY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA, AS THE AFRICAN UNION’S CHAMPION ON ENDING CHILD MARRIAGE, WILL CONTINUE TO ENHANCE COLLABORATION IN PREVENTING AND WIPING OUT THE SCOURGE OF EARLY AND CHILD MARRIAGES SO THAT WE CAN FOSTER AN ENVIRONMENT CONDUCIVE FOR CHILDREN TO PARTICIPATE IN SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES, IN LINE WITH SDG TARGET 5.3.

CONSISTENT WITH THIS, ZAMBIA, IN COLLABORATION WITH THE AFRICAN UNION, WILL THIS YEAR HOST A CONFERENCE FOR TRADITIONAL AND RELIGIOUS LEADERS AIMED AT ADVANCING A CULTURE THAT PROMOTES INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT AND PREVENTION OF EARLY AND CHILD MARRIAGES.

MR. PRESIDENT

IN LINE WITH OUR REPUTATION AS A BEACON OF PEACE ON THE AFRICAN CONTINENT, ZAMBIA WILL CONTINUE TO CHAMPION PEACE, SECURITY AND STABILITY AS KEY PREREQUISITES FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT.

WITHOUT PEACE, OUR JOINT DEVELOPMENTAL EFFORTS WILL BE IN VAIN. WE SHALL CONTINUE TO CALL FOR THE USE OF DIPLOMACY AS THE ONLY OPTION FOR RESOLVING CONFLICT BETWEEN NATIONS.

MR. PRESIDENT

AS ZAMBIA LEADS THE SADC ORGAN ON POLITICS, DEFENCE AND SECURITY COOPERATION, ZAMBIA PLEDGES NOT ONLY TO PLAY ITS INDIVIDUAL ROLE, BUT ALSO TO GALVANIZE REGIONAL EFFORTS TO RESTORE PEACE IN THE AREAS REQUIRING INTERVENTION IN THE REGION.

WE TAKE IMMENSE PRIDE IN OUR STRONG DEMOCRATIC CREDENTIALS, AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO GUARANTEE OUR PEOPLE THEIR RIGHTS AND FREEDOMS, INCLUDING THEIR CIVIL LIBERTIES.

PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HAS LED HIS GOVERNMENT TO THE HISTORIC ABOLISHMENT OF THE DEATH PENALTY AND END OF THE OFFENCE OF CRIMINAL DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THIS HAS BEEN ACHIEVED IN THE HISTORY OF ZAMBIA.

MR PRESIDENT

TODAY, WE ADDRESS THIS ASSEMBLY WITH A SENSE OF ACCOMPLISHMENT. PRUDENT FISCAL POLICIES HAVE BEEN REINSTATED, NURTURING OUR ECONOMY BACK TO HEALTH. THE RESULTS ARE QUANTIFIABLE:

IN 2021, OUR ECONOMY ACHIEVED A COMMENDABLE GROWTH

RATE OF 4.7% FROM A CONTRACTION OF 2.8% IN 2020. IN 2022 THE ECONOMY DEMONSTRATED RESILIENCE AND MAINTAINED A POSITIVE GROWTH OF 3.7%.

FURTHERMORE, WE HAVE DILIGENTLY WORKED TO REDUCE

YEAR END INFLATION TO SINGLE DIGITS, MAKING IT AT 9.9% FOR 2022. CONCURRENTLY, WE ARE DEEPLY COMMITTED TO STABILIZE THE EXCHANGE RATE OF THE LOCAL CURRENCY, THE ZAMBIAN KWACHA, AGAINST MAJOR CURRENCIES, REAFFIRMING OUR DEDICATION TO FISCAL RESPONSIBILITY.

MR. PRESIDENT,

ZAMBIA REITERATES THE CALL TO REFORM THE SECURITY COUNCIL TO BECOME MORE INCLUSIVE, PARTICULARLY TO HAVE PERMANENT AFRICAN REPRESENTATION, IN LINE WITH THE EZULWINI CONSENSUS AND THE SIRTE DECLARATION.

THESE REFORMS WILL NOT ONLY ENHANCE THE LEGITIMACY OF THE SECURITY COUNCIL, BUT PUT AN END TO THIS HISTORIC INJUSTICE.

TIME HAS COME TO ENSURE THE TRUE COMPOSITION OF OUR U.N. FAMILY BRINGS DIVERSITY AS WELL AS NEW PERSPECTIVES OF DIPLOMACY TO THE ORGANISATION.

MR. PRESIDENT,

THE THREAT OF NUCLEAR WARFARE IS A MATTER THAT NEEDS OUR FULL ATTENTION.

WE TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO REITERATE OUR RESOLUTE STANCE AGAINST THE PROLIFERATION OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS, AND WE ADVOCATE FOR A WORLD FREE OF NUCLEAR THREATS THROUGH ADHERENCE TO THE PRINCIPLES OF DISARMAMENT AND NON-PROLIFERATION.

WE URGE ALL NATIONS TO UPHOLD THEIR OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY AND TO WORK TO PREVENT THE DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION, AND USE OF CHEMICAL AND BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS.

MR. PRESIDENT

IN CLOSING, WE SET OUR EYES ON THE WORLD WE MUST HAND OVER TO THE NEXT GENERATION. WE LOOK FORWARD TO THE UNITED NATIONS SUMMIT OF THE FUTURE TO BE HELD IN 2024.

WE ARE HOPEFUL THAT THIS SUMMIT WILL BE A PLATFORM WHERE ALL VOICES WILL BE HEARD, WHERE WE SHALL REBUILD

TRUST AND CONSOLIDATE GLOBAL SOLIDARITY TO AVERT DIVISIONS.

A PLATFORM WHERE WE SHALL CONFRONT INEQUALITY, TACKLE SYSTEMIC INJUSTICE, AND ENSURE THAT THE BENEFITS OF PROGRESS ARE SHARED AND ENJOYED BY ALL.

A PLATFORM ON WHICH WE SHALL PROMOTE INCLUSIVE ECONOMIC GROWTH, SOCIAL JUSTICE, AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY AND ULTIMATELY, CREATE THE CONDITIONS FOR A MORE HARMONIOUS AND UNITED WORLD.

ZAMBIA, THEREFORE, CALLS ON ALL MEMBER STATES, INTERNATIONAL ORGANIZATIONS, THE PRIVATE SECTOR, YOUTH GROUPS AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS TO COME TOGETHER IN GOOD FAITH TO DRAW OUT THE CONTOURS OF THE WORLD AS IT SHOULD BE, FOR FUTURE GENERATIONS. A SUSTAINABLE, INCLUSIVE, PEACEFUL AND PROSPEROUS WORLD, WITH NO COUNTRY LEFT BEHIND.

I THANK YOU.