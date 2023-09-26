Former Zesco Spokesperson Henry Kapata Has Been Appointed Director Spokesperson In The Ministry Of Information And Media

HENRY KAPATA APPOINTED DIRECTOR SPOKESPERSON IN THE MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA

In a significant development, Mr. Henry Kapata, the former ZESCO Spokesperson, has been appointed as the Director Spokesperson in the Ministry of Information and Media. The announcement was made by the Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr. Patrick Kangwa, who stated that Mr. Kapata’s appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Kapata’s new role sees him taking over the responsibilities of spokesperson from Mr. Thabo Kawana, who was appointed as Permanent Secretary in the same Ministry just yesterday.

Mr. Kangwa expressed the Cabinet’s confidence in Mr. Kapata’s abilities, citing his wealth of experience as a valuable asset. The appointment reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring effective communication and information dissemination to the public.

Mr. Kapata’s track record as a communicator and spokesperson for ZESCO makes him a well-suited candidate for this important role in the Ministry of Information and Media. His appointment is anticipated to contribute to the government’s efforts in providing transparent and accessible information to the citizens of Zambia.