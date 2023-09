France’s ambassador in Niger has flown out of the country a month after military rulers ordered his expulsion.

The two countries had been close allies until President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted in July.

France has refused to recognise the coup leaders and had ignored the order to withdraw its envoy.

On Sunday, President Emmanuel Macron said ambassador Sylvain Itté would leave within days.

He also said all French troops will withdraw from Niger by the end of the year.