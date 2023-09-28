Good Progress at Ministry of Health, Waiting for Ministry of Education and Parliament

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

In the 2nd Joint Africa Union-European Union Meeting that was held in 2021 in Kigali, Rwanda, parties rejected the use of the term Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRH&R) in their agreements as the same phrase includes embedded promotion of LGBTQ rights.

(Read about Sexual Rights( right to have sexual relationship with whoever -different or same sex), Reproductive Health rights (abortions)).

Zambia was party to this Agreement and this position was aggressively pushed by African member states to show that Africa doesn’t support LGBTQ Rights directly or indirectly.

The Public and Government officials are advised accordingly.

I am happy to see this development enforced by Government.

My appeal will be to the Zambian Parliament that proceeded to form a Committee by the same title despite being repeatedly advised of the meaning.

Similary, Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) also has embedded LGBQT Rights. We hope that Ministry of Education can make similar amendments.

Policies that promote LGBQT Rights have no direct use of the terms(LGBTQ). This is deliberate to camouflage the true intention and purpose of the programmes and funding especially from the USA and Europe.

Many Government documents are littered with the use of SRHR and CSE without understanding the full implication.

It is for this reasons that Ghana and Kenya have formulated parliamentary bills to strengthen legislation on family values recognising these nuanced terms that promote the LGBTQ rights and policies without the use of the alphabet terms and update colonial sodomy laws that may not encompass the modern promotion methods and development of LGBTQ+ issues.