HON CHILANGWA PUNCHES HOLES IN EVIDENCE

… tells the court that the police failed to perform their duties professionally before taking the matter to court

Kawambwa District… Wednesday September 27, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Kawambwa Central Member of Parliament Hon Nickson Chilangwa has told the Kawambwa Subordinate Court that the police did not do their job professionally and failed to conduct investigations before taking the matter to court.

In his testimony when he opened his defense before the fully packed Kawambwa courtroom today, Hon Chilangwa said the police failed to do their work and that is why there are gaps in this matter.

He wondered why his political opponent whom he named as Andrew Sindazi aka Wiza was allowed to transport the said Mahindra motor vehicle that is alleged to have been damaged and set ablaze from the crime scene to where it is parked at Kawambwa Police Station.

He argued that it was the duty and responsibility of the police to secure the said vehicle unlike leaving it in the hands of an individual who is not a police officer.

He narrated that when he in the company of Kawambwa Council Chairperson Kalumba Chifumbe and Davies Kaniki visited Mulyomi village where the crimes were committed, they left the vehicle intact.

He said the prosecution team has not shown the court any police report on the findings on the ground, a forensic report on the damages and to ascertain as to what led to the said damages to the vehicle.

He said the team has also not shown the court as to whether the said vehicle was insured or not.

Hon Chilangwa emphasized that it is a known fact that the police have the responsibility to secure a property especially if it is a subject of investigation in the criminal offense.

It was his testimony that he and Mr Chifumbe and Mr Kaniki left the then Kawambwa police officer in charge, Mr Tembo on the scene of the crime and the vehicle when it was intact.

He said he agrees with a state witness in the name of John Lukwesa who was recorded saying the UPND were just after the three elective seats of Kawambwa District.

“Your Honor, last week we saw a video in which John Lukwesa, one of the state witnesses who stated that there were a group of individuals who picked names together for people to be arrested. Your Honor, I totally agree what John Lukwesa said that our names were put up for the purpose of this trial at random out of malice and without any investigation whatsoever,” he said.

“The Secretary General (SG) of the UPND, Batuke Imenda in cross examination when he took a stand said, this issue was about politics, he came to politick… No wonder the names of those who were arrested were submitted by political agents… It is no wonder the police never did a thorough investigation before they started arresting the people, no wonder this case has got so many gaps, if they have bothered to go to the site where we have gone twice your honor, they would have discovered that 90 percent of statements by state witnesses did not hold water… And had great variance with with PW11 (Mr Tembo the former officer in charge) who was on site and testified before you… Mr Tembo saw me, saw Kalumba and saw Kaniki and what we did and left before he found us on the road. How can state investigators, professional investigators fail to pick those details,” he narrated.

And later Mr. Chilangwa in an application through his lawyers, he applied to move the court to Kawambwa police station where the same Mahindra Motor vehicle has been parked saying he needed to clear some points.

“Your Honor thank you, from the front part of the vehicle you can tell that yes indeed there was some fire that might have swept the vehicle.. The rims that hold front tires are still in place attached to the vehicle. When you go to the back part, where the fuel tank is, one would expect that the fire was the fiercest at the back. The tank looks intact and the paint at the back of the vehicle looks intact. Your Honor, there are no springs on this vehicle… Could it be that the springs got burnt? Or could it be that the person who brought it here at the police station made it to this extent… Shouldn’t he be the major suspect for the damage of this motor vehicle? How did the things that hold the tyres found themselves in the back of the vehicle?” he questioned.

“Could it be that the person who brought this vehicle is an accomplice to this crime? Especially bearing in mind that the former officer in charge did not testify in his statement as to who burnt the vehicle.

He said Mr. Tembo testified that he went to pick the injured and on his way back that is when he found the vehicle on fire.

“When we left Mulyomi village where this vehicle was, it was facing to the direction of Kawambwa with the exception of the screen which was damaged by people as alluded to by the state witness that the screen was damaged very far away from the crime scene when somebody threw a big stone on the windscreen,” he submitted.

He further went on to say the front tyres were deflated by the villagers using pangas as per testimony of former officer in charge Mr Tembo.”

The matter has since being adjourned to 20th November, 2023 through to 24th November, 2023 for continuation of defense after the defense applied for an adjournment.

The court has also set 27th October as the date for mentions for the other accused persons except Hon Chitotela, Hon Chilangwa and Kunda Chitotela who are not residents of Kawambwa.

This is in a matter Mr. Chilangwa is co-accused with Hon Chitotela, and five others on seven counts.

The defense are represented by Counsels Jonas Zimba, Kampamba Kombe, Benjamin Mwelwa and Boniface Chiwala.

State Advocates include Counsels Mwala Museta and Wilson Mwale.