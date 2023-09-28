I WAS NOT ARMED – HON CHILANGWA

…. as he says Hon Chitotela, Kunda Chitotela, Chabu Chitotela and Charity Chibwe Musantu were not present at the scene of crime

Kawambwa District… Wednesday September 27, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Kawambwa Central Member of Parliament Hon Nickson Chilangwa says he was not armed with any weapon at Mulyomi village where the alleged crimes were committed.

Hon Chilangwa also says his Pambashe counterpart Hon Ronald Kaoma Chitotela, Kunda Chitotela, Chabu Chitotela and Charity Chibwe Musantu were not present at the scene of the crime.

Opening his defense before the fully packed Kawambwa courtroom yesterday, Hon Chilangwa said it is not possible that he used a kn!fe to undress a Mr Irvin Mutono as he alleged before the court.

He said the occupants of the Mahindra motor vehicle were the ones carrying offensive weapons.

“When we (with Kawambwa Council Chairperson Kalumba Chifumbe and Davies Kaniki) arrived at the scene, as I was talking to Mr Tembo the occupants of the white motor vehicle which later came to be known as a Mahindra, they came out with offensive weapons and they were coming to the area where I was with Mr Tembo (former officer in charge of Kawambwa police station) and Mr Chifumbe in an aggressive manner. Your Honor, I was not armed with a kn!fe or gun. As I alluded to, when this commotion after the second gun shot was heard, these two groups (the group from the Mahindra took off) and the group from the Hilux which was also very aggressive they gave chase. I withdrew to a position where I could not be harmed. There was no time your honor where I went close to that person who is appearing naked in the video. As you can see from that video your honor, I am standing on the road side and this particular individual is being brought by the police. I was standing when he was been brought, how could I have undressed him?” he questioned.

“The former officer in charge Mr Tembo never mentioned that incidence whatsoever to say that Nickson Chilangwa had a kn!fe or any other weapon whatsoever which I could have used to undress anyone. And your honor it’s not in my nature, am a peace loving person and that’s how I have survived as a Member of Parliament for Kawambwa Central Constituency for three consecutive terms.”

The Kawambwa Central lawmaker said he always stay away from provocation.

“For your own information, even here in Kawambwa I have neighbors that have built on my yard even taken me to court, I chose peace. Its not possible for this Nickson Chilangwa standing before you today to even think of getting a kn!fe and undress a fellow man in that fashion later alone any other person,” he added

He also informed Magistrate Martin Namushi that as per statutory requirement, he took his gun to the police to renew the license on 13th October, 2021 and that all the bullets were intact.

“As on the 12th August 2021, all the 50 bullets were intact. Your honor, I have got a copy of the gun license which shows when I acquired the gun equally acquired 50 bullets on 4th March, 2015… Your honor it is a requirement that a gun license must be renewed, I therefore presented the gun and ammunition to the police on the 13th October, 2021. The purpose was to renew the fire arm license as a statutory requirement,” he said.

“As at that time, I presented 50 bullets your honor and I was issued with an official government receipt. It is not possible your honor to fire six rounds of ammunition on the 12th August, 2021 and same bullets are still available on the 13th October 2021 and was presented to the police.”

He said from the 50 bullets, two were used by the police while six he used them at his farm.

“The six ammunitions or bullets I used them after 13th October 2021 after renewing my license.. I used them at my farm. The police officer who renewed my gun joked at me and said Mr Chilangwa how come you have a gun all these years and not tested it. You need to taste your guns so that you see how effective it is and you get accustomed to the gun.”

The matter has since being adjourned to 20th November, 2023 through to 24th November, 2023 for continuation of defense after the defense applied for an adjournment.

The court has also set 27th October as the date for mentions for the other accused persons except Hon Chitotela, Hon Chilangwa and Kunda Chitotela who are not residents of Kawambwa.

This is in a matter Hon. Chilangwa is co-accused with Hon Chitotela, and five others on seven counts.

The defense are represented by Counsels Jonas Zimba, Kampamba Kombe, Benjamin Mwelwa and Boniface Chiwala.

State Advocates include Counsels Mwala Museta and Wilson Mwale.

