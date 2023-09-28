INSTEAD OF REDUCING, POVERTY IS DEEPENING- Fred M’membe

INSTEAD OF REDUCING, POVERTY IS DEEPENING

Instead of reducing, poverty is generally deepening in the country. In June/July 2022 the Zambia Statistics Agency conducted the eighth Living Conditions and Monitoring Survey.

These were the findings:

■ National Average Poverty has worsened from 54% to 60% of the population are poor.

■ Rural Poverty has worsened and now stands at an average of 78.8% from 76.6%.

■ Urban poverty has worsened and now stands at 31.8% from 23.4%.

■ By province:

1. Muchinga Province 82.6% (from 69.3%)

2. Western Province 78.6% (from 82.2%)

3. Northern Province 78.0% (from 79.7%)

4. Luapula Province 77.3% (from 81.1%)

5. Eastern Province 76.4% (from 70.0%)

6. Central Province 67.5% (from 56.2%)

7. Southern Province 63.5% (from 57.6%)

8. North Western Province 61.6% (from 66.4%)

9. Copperbelt Province 35.9% (30,8%)

10. Lusaka Province 27.0% (from 20.2%)

This is a very sombre reality. And we share the bitter feeling of impotence that many have in the face of such problems, and the instability in their lives to which these problems give rise.

So gloomy are the realities and prospects for the future viewed as a whole, that they could generate pessimism and discouragement if we were not sure of our aims. They are bitter pills to swallow, but if we are to face up to the realities, we have to first become aware of

them. History shows, however, that no problem has ever been solved until it has become a tangible reality of which everyone is aware.

Today, our people are faced with the most

serious and anguishing situations ever known

to them. But no matter how enormous the

difficulties, no matter how complex the task,

there can be no room for pessimism. That

would be to renounce all hope and resign

ourselves to final defeat.

Fred M’membe