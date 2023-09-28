ITEZHI-TEZHI MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO POURING HOT WATER ON HIS WIFE AND BABY

A 32-Year-old man who poured hot water on his wife and baby after he caught her with another man in the house, has pleaded guilty to assault.

Webby Shamatwi, 32, of Kabanda village in Banamwaze area in Chilyabufu chiefdom in Itezhi –Tezhi is charged with two counts of assault.

In the first count, Shamatwi is charged with assault occasioning Actual Bodily harm, contrary to section 248 of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Webby Shamatwi on 30th August ,2023 in Itezhi –Tezhi , did assault Anna Kapanda thereby occasioning her bodily harm.

In the second count, Shamatwi is charged with Assault on a child, contrary to section 148A of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Shamatwi on the same day in Itezhi-Tezhi, did assault a child namely Mercy Kapanda thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm.

When the matter came up for plea before Itezhi-Tezhi magistrates Watson Mweemba, Shamatwi said he understood the charge and pleaded guilty to all counts.

The matter has since been adjourned to September 27 for written statement of facts and possible sentencing.

On 30 August this year, 31-year-old Anna Kapanda and her 3-year-old daughter Mercy Kapanda suffered from severe burns after Shamatwi allegedly poured hot water on them.

According to headman Bwato, Webby Shamatwi is alleged to have poured hot water on her after finding her with another man in the house.

According to the traditional leader, after the unidentified man fled, Shamatwi and his wife got into a furious fight, which resulted in the wife and child being burned with hot water.

ZANIS