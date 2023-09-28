IT’S GLOBAL … prices are going up everywhere – Kaseba

High cost of living is not a phenomenon peculiar to Zambia alone, says former first lady Dr Christine Kaseba.

And Dr Kaseba said the party her late husband founded and later formed government will rise above the waters, arguing that those in PF are adults who will sort themselves out.

Asked by Daily Revelation media on the fact that Zambians are right now not having the easiest of times, with skyrocketing mealie meal and fuel prices, weakening Kwacha, high cost of living and the general hopelessness affecting many homes, Dr Kaseba said she is returning from the far much developed France where she served as an ambassador and saw first hand how the cost of living was sky… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/its-global-prices-are-going-up-everywhere-kaseba-