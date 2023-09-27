KALINGALINGA MOBILE MONEY VENDOR DIES AFTER FALLING FROM MOVING VEHICLE OF CRIMINALS WHO TRIED TO STEAL HIS PHONE

POLICE REPORT

September 27, 2023

Police received a report of murder in which a 22 year-old-man identified as Wilson Mulenga Chanda was killed by suspected criminals who pushed him out of a moving motor vehicle and ran over him.

The incident occurred on September 26, 2023 around 20:00 hours at Shoprite Kalingalinga where the deceased used to work as a Mobile Money vendor.

Brief Facts of the matter are that two suspected criminals borrowed a cell phone from Mr Chanda. The suspects were driving a Toyota corolla registration number BAF 5725 in view of making a call, he only realised after giving them that they were criminals who steal mobile phones and held on to the car door whilst it was moving along Alick Nkhata Road.

However a police officer who was nearby fired warning gunshots after witnessing what was happening with a view to rescue the deceased but the vehicle continued moving and eventually pushed the deceased from the moving motor vehicle who hit his head on the tarmac and sustained a deep cut on the head.

He died on the spot near kalingalinga police post and the suspects ran away after the vehicle was shot at and the tyres were deflated.

It was later discovered that on the number plate they had altered the letters and figures using a seal tape. They turned “F” to “P” and “2” to “8”.

The motor vehicle has since been impounded and parked at Woodlands police station.

The body has been deposited in the university Teaching Hospital Mortuary. Police have launched a manhunt for the criminals.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON