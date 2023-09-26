Mealie meal is very CHEAP in Zambia- Gary Nkombo

LOCAL Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo says government acknowledges that mealie meal is expensive in the country, but the prices are actually the cheapest in the region.

Debating the Presidential speech in the National Assembly, Nkombo said citizens should be patient because improving the country’s economy was a gradual process. “The enemies of progress despise this particular increase of the CDF said it would never work. Today they are quiet and the only thing they can talk about today is the cost of mealie meal.

We are where we are because of the principles of demand and supply. That is the baseline for determining a price. Why has the demand gone up so much in the commodity called……(News Diggers)