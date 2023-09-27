Mumba Malila as Expert on LGBTQ International Groups- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Mumba Malila as Expert on LGBTQ International Groups
It is imperative that open interviews for positions such as the Chief Justice are conducted in public as is done in many democratic jurisdictions.
The interviews through an open process give a window of the person’s belief system and their professional disposition to issues whose outcome inform the ratification process and may sway their judgments.
As is being revealed now the Chief Justice has been a regular human rights and legal expert on promoting and defending rights of the LGBTQ Community through his previous work.
His statement at the University of Zambia was not made in isolation of his belief system and his previous work.
Below is some of his work;
The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association – ILGA World and the International Service for Human Rights (ISHR) have compiled a series of factsheets highlighting the work that UN special procedures – independent human rights experts, appointed to monitor and report on human rights violations –have undertaken to defend the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) persons.
The factsheets compile the references and recommendations made by these experts to LGBTI persons, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, and sex characteristics (SOGIESC).
They cover all thematic
reports, country visit reports, and communications sent to States between January 2011 and December 2021.
Hakainde should just change the laws to accommodate his insatiable drive to promote LGBT rights.
There is no denying that he is a true champion of this movement.
There are no gay rights in Zambia. There are only human rights.
HH must with immediate effect replace this man. Any one who is sympathetic with this LGBT Evil must not be allowed anywhere near the corridors of Justice, let a lone to serve as a chief justice. It has happened here in Namibia, the courts wanted to force recognition of gay marriages on our society, which many thinks it was not a coincidence, it was because the minister of Justice is one of them having married her fellow woman in RSA.