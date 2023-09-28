Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan detains former leader of Karabakh

Ruben Vardanyan, a businessman who led the separatist government for a few months, was one of the thousands attempting to leave.

About 50,000 Armenian people have left Nagorno-Karabakh because Azerbaijan took control of it last week.

Mrs Vardanyan asked for help to make sure her husband is released safely.

“Veronika Zonabend said that Ruben supported the people of Arsakh during a 10-month blockade and shared in their fight for survival. ”

Azerbaijan’s border service stated that he had been brought to the main city, Baku, and given to other government organizations.

On Tuesday, many Armenians had to go through tough inspections by Azerbaijani border control when they crossed the border.

The government of Azerbaijan is searching for suspects who committed “war crimes” and they plan to forgive Armenian fighters who surrender their weapons in Karabakh.

“They said that the people who did bad things during the Karabakh wars should be given to us. ”

Nagorno-Karabakh is a region that is considered to be a part of Azerbaijan. However, it has been under the control of ethnic Armenians for the past thirty years.

Worries about more violence arose when Azerbaijan successfully blocked an important road into the area in December 2022.

On 20 September, a ceasefire stopped fighting for 24 hours. Azerbaijan and Karabakh leaders are discussing how to incorporate the enclave into Azerbaijan.

However, a lot of the area’s 120,000 Armenians are worried that they don’t have a future in Nagorno-Karabakh. The leader of Armenia said that people from different ethnic groups were being expelled from the area, which is a very serious and harmful thing.

The leaders of Karabakh said that at least 200 people died in the fighting last week, while Azerbaijan announced on Wednesday that 192 of their soldiers were killed.

There have been traffic jams on the road from Karabakh to Armenia for several days. A group from the BBC saw families squeezed into cars, with trunks overflowing and lots of belongings piled up on roof racks.

Western governments want Azerbaijan to let international observers go to Karabakh to watch how they treat the people who live there.

Germany has recently joined the calls for “transparency”, according to Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

She said on X, previously known as Twitter, that if Azerbaijan allows international observers, it would show that they are serious about their promises to protect and take care of the people in Nagorno-Karabakh.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, to ensure that civilians are kept safe and have the freedom to move without any conditions. He also said that it is important for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Nagorno-Karabakh without any obstacles.

The UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, also asked both groups to treat human rights with care and respect.