RON MWAMBWA IS AN EXTREMELY INCOMPETENT AUDITOR, CANNOT FUNCTION AS AUDITOR GENERAL- KAFWAYA
By Smart Eagles 🦅
PATRIOTIC Front PF Lunte Constituency Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya has described the recently appointed auditor general Dr Ron Mwambwa as extremely incompetent.
Hon Kafwaya insisted that Dr Mwambwa is not only an over aged appointee but also a very incompetent one who has proven himself much less of an auditor.
Hon Kafwaya said that it is utterly shocking that President Hichilema would ignore the law by nominating for appointment an individual who is past the age of appointment to the office auditor general.
He implored the President to avoid bludgeoning the law with impunity in the running of his government as posterity will judge him very harshly.
Hon Kafwaya who is also PF aspiring presidential candidate said that the people of zambia shall not seat idle and allow the President to continue on the path of deliberately setting the law aside in the execution of his duties.
Hon Kafwaya who is an auditor by profession reiterated his position on Dr Ron Mwambwa and his incompetence and inability to function as auditor general.
He said that President Hichilema’s appointee’s track record as an auditor who even went on to serve as deputy auditor general of zambia before he retired is high questionable.
He says he respects the law. But his actions are often against the law.
Their words and deeds are always opposite.
Lord have mercy on us.
This man is an MP and this appointment is coming to Parliament for ratification and he will have all the time to shoot it down if at all he will manage, so where is his problem? As an MP, it’s better to talk about issues of this nature in the National Assembly rather than in the social media.
Citizen, it’s not a problem of the MP to shoot down the appointment, but for HH to respect the law.
Honourable you were passionate about the state keeping Dick Sichembe in that job in spite of him and some team members allegedly obtaining allowances fraudulently. Why should he personally resign if he is incompetent? Should you not wait until his appraisal after probation? If his appointment is unconstitutional should he not then be dropped, rather than asked to resign? Stick to an argument that will hold, not beating about the bush. You come out petty in your parliamentary debates.