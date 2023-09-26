NGOCC PROTESTS CHUSHI KASANDA’S DISMISSAL BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

PRESS STATEMENT
NGOCC BEMOANS HON. KASANDA'S DISMISSAL
CABINET
‘The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Couneil (NGOCC) has bemoaned
the dismissal of former Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Chushi Kasanda as the decision
further reduces the number of women in Cabinet. While recognising the constitutional discretion
given to the appointing authority to hire and dismiss, the Head of State should have considered
replacing Hon, Kasanda with another woman or transferring her to another Ministry.
Over the years NGOCC and the women’s movement in general have been deeply concerned with
the low numbers of women in decision making positions as this adversely impacts the
development trajectory since decisions are made devoid of women’s voices. It is critical that
when making decisions, the unique needs of women, men, girls and boys should be taken into
consideration.
It is therefore sad to note that the number of women remains low both at
Parliamentary and local Government levels. Further, itis sad to note that female representation in
Cabinet has further reduced with the removal of Hon. Kasanda. We have further noted that the
President has also dismissed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries,
Ms. Anne Songolo, It is our hope therefore that Ms. Songolo will be replaced by another woman.
Meanwhile, as the women’s movement we would like to congratulate Hon. Princess Kasune on
her appointment as Provincial Minister for Central province, We have no doubt that Hon. Kasune
will provide the much-needed leadership in the province to spur development,
9 of the Republican Constitution clearly stipulates that those who make appointments
positions should take gender balancing into consideration. As we have stated before,
sustainable development will remain a pipe dream if women, who constitute 51 percent of the
population are left out of the development processes.
‘Anne Mbewe Anamela
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The most useless NGO. Should government be keeping non performers on basis that they’re females?. Country men and her fellow females are paying tax for her to perform. Government positions aren’t for gender balancing but economic.
I couldn’t agree with you more. May be that could explain why we are struggling with development as country because it seems some people like this NGO are more concerned with representation than performance. Why should development suffer just for sake of representation? People don’t care whether one is male or female as long they can deliver to the expectations of the people.
Job well done for removing this useless woman who can explain anything to the national and she needs to thank thabo kawana this non perform woman.
So she should be kept on just because she s a woman ? People stop obstructing the presidents intentions.
You want the president to keep someone who is not performing just because she is a woman?Imwe naimwe ngati simifuna kuti president achotsepo non performing ministers,endani mukagone!