NGOCC PROTESTS CHUSHI KASANDA’S DISMISSAL BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

26″ September 2023

NGOCC BEMOANS HON. KASANDA’S DISMISSAL, SAYS we

CABINET

‘The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Couneil (NGOCC) has bemoaned

the dismissal of former Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Chushi Kasanda as the decision

further reduces the number of women in Cabinet. While recognising the constitutional discretion

given to the appointing authority to hire and dismiss, the Head of State should have considered

replacing Hon, Kasanda with another woman or transferring her to another Ministry.

Over the years NGOCC and the women’s movement in general have been deeply concerned with

the low numbers of women in decision making positions as this adversely impacts the

development trajectory since decisions are made devoid of women’s voices. It is critical that

when making decisions, the unique needs of women, men, girls and boys should be taken into

consideration.

It is therefore sad to note that the number of women remains low both at

Parliamentary and local Government levels. Further, itis sad to note that female representation in

Cabinet has further reduced with the removal of Hon. Kasanda. We have further noted that the

President has also dismissed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries,

Ms. Anne Songolo, It is our hope therefore that Ms. Songolo will be replaced by another woman.

Meanwhile, as the women’s movement we would like to congratulate Hon. Princess Kasune on

her appointment as Provincial Minister for Central province, We have no doubt that Hon. Kasune

will provide the much-needed leadership in the province to spur development,

9 of the Republican Constitution clearly stipulates that those who make appointments

positions should take gender balancing into consideration. As we have stated before,

sustainable development will remain a pipe dream if women, who constitute 51 percent of the

population are left out of the development processes.

ISSUED;

for/NGOCC

)

(he

‘Anne Mbewe Anamela

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR