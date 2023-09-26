PF issues must be resolved internally away from the public, media – Kambwili

PF presidential aspirant and member of the Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili says the party’s wrangles must be resolved away from press and public.

In the last few days, the PF has provided nonstop political entertainment with Miles Sampa publicly speaking out against the leadership’s ‘refusal’ to have an elective general conference.

But in an interview with Kalemba, Kambwili emphasised the need for internal party matters to be resolved away from the eyes of the press or public.

Kambwili said as an experienced politician, using the press to resolve differences was not the right approach.

“Well, I feel that the PF issues must be handled internally and I don’t think it is right to go to the press. I’m a member of the Central Committee and I’m bound by the rules of the party.”

“So, I don’t think it would be helpful for me to start discussing issues concerning PF. Those are internal matters,” stated Kambwili.

When asked about former president Edgar Lungu schemes of returning to politics as PF president, Kambwili reiterated that Lungu had clearly stated his retirement, and he saw no reason to suspect otherwise.

He maintained his aspiration for the presidency saying a PF General Conference was planned for October, pending confirmation by the central committee.

Kambwili refrained from commenting on rumors of Lungu’s return and suggested that party discipline matters should follow an internal procedure.

Regarding the delay in the party convention, Kambwili expressed the need for a party leader but did not elaborate further.

Meanwhile, regarding calls to expel Sampa due to alleged indiscipline, Kambwili stated that if Sampa was indisciplined, the procedure must be followed.

“He (Sampa) must be returned to, given an opportunity to respond and then he should be heard. When he is heard by the District Electoral Committee, that’s only when the decision can be made,” guided Kambwili.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba