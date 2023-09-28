LUSAKA MAN ARRESTED FOR ADVOCATING OVERTHROW OF GOVT

POLICE ARRESTS 21 YEAR OLD OF MTENDERE FOR FACEBOOK POST SAID TO ADVOCATE DESIRABILITY TO UNLAWFULLY OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT

September 28,2023-Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Aaron Chipampe Kaluba aged 21 of Mtendere East for the offence of Seditious Practices Contrary to Section 57(1)(c) as read with Section 60(1)(a) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the matter are that between September 1,2023 and September 8,2023, the accused did publish a seditious post on Facebook a social media platform a post which advocates the desirability of overthrowing by unlawful means the Government of the Republic of Zambia as by Law established.

The suspect is detained in custody and will appear in Court Soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON