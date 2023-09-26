Police detain Kasanda’s wife for assaulting hubby’s other wife

SHADRECK Kasanda’s official wife Lauren Rhaphaelle spent the greater part of yesterday being baked in the sweltering heat of Kabwata Police Station cells where she had been detained on charges of assaulting her “co-wife”.

Her arrest comes almost a month after a violent clash with the gold dealer’s other woman identified as Rumbidzai Chibanda.

The two met at Lusaka Correctional Facility where they had both gone to visit their man – Kasanda – who is detained and jointly answering to a charge of espionage with four others.

According to reports, the two women caused commotion and created a scene as they slapped, pinched and pulled each other’s hair forcing prison authorities to momentarily abandon their duties to separate them.

After the August 29 fracas, Rumbidzai took the short journey to Kabwata Police Station and filed an assault report.

After investigations, Police summoned the two rivals yesterday and effectd an arrest on Lauren on a charge of Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.

But as she was being led to detention, Lauren had to be restrained by officers after Rumbidzai announced that she was a legal shareholder in Kasanda’s heart as he had also paid dowry for her as a wife.

Rumbidzai who says her relationship with Kasanda has even resulted in a child had to quickly speed off Kabwata Police Station to escape Lauren’s wrath.

Zambia Police Service spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed Lauren’s arrest and detention but said she had been released on bond awaiting court appearance.

By Buumba Mwitumwa

Kalemba