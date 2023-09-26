Police launch inquiry in fake video of HH saying he won’t recontest in 2026

THE Zambia Police Service says it has opened an inquiry to establish the source of a viral video, purporting that President Hakainde Hichilema announced that he won’t seek re-election in 2026.

And State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka who has described the video as fake, says creating such kind of falsehood is a pure act of criminality.

A video that appears to have been doctored has been making rounds on social media in which the President is purported to have announced that he won’t seek re-election in 2026 after acknowledging the challenges faced during his tenure. Commenting on the video in question in an interview, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga cautioned that sharing false information with intent to deceive was……

Credit: News Diggers