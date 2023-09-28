President Hakainde Hichilema’s China Trip Attracted $3bn Investment

About three billion dollars worth of investment was signed between Zambia and Chinese Businesses during President Hichilema’s State Visit to China.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Du Xiaohui said the Commercial Cooperation Documents cover digitization, green energy, infrastructure and environmental protection.

Mr. Du said this demonstrates the commitment of the Zambian side to forge even closer business ties with China.

He says Zambia and China have dedicated 2024 as a year of investment and business.

Mr. Du was speaking during the 74th Anniversary of the Founding of The People’s Republic of China, the 5th Anniversary of Zambia’s joining the Belt and Road Initiative and the Successful State Visit by President Hichilema to China.

Meanwhile, Government has called on the Chinese and Zambian Business community to forge joint ventures that guarantee a win -win situation.

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, Chipoka Mulenga said this will ensure that both the Zambian Business Community and China equally benefit from the joint ventures.

Mr. Mulenga said China continues to be Zambia’s largest trading partner, with increased bilateral trade from Copper and other Minerals.

He said Zambia is gratified with the elevation of the bilateral relations with China to a comprehensive strategic partnership as it will deliver greater increased opportunities for both parties.

[ZNBC]