PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH DEEPER LIFE OVERSEER DR KUMUYI

We were profoundly honored yesterday afternoon, to meet Dr. William Folorunsho Kumuyi, the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry International. He was accompanied by his beloved wife, Madam Esther Kumuyi, and Zambian Church Mother Bodies members, comprising Council of Churches and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia.

During our meeting, we discussed the significance of national development being rooted in Christian values. This approach greatly assists citizens in leading honest lives, thereby reducing crimes such as corruption and other vices.

We expressed our admiration for Dr. Kumuyi’s unwavering commitment to church building and soul-winning for the past 50 years in Africa and beyond. We urged him to continue this noble mission.

Furthermore, we reaffirmed our government’s steadfast dedication to promoting the preaching of the Gospel in Zambia, and implored pastors to continue guiding us, under the trust of the people

We commended the Zambian Church Mother Bodies for their unity in hosting this revered man of God. This act clearly demonstrates that the Body of Christ is unified in purpose in Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.

