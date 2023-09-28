Press Statement By The Chief Govt Spokesperson On The Decisions Made By Cabinet At The 16th Cabinet Meeting Held On Monday

PRESS STATEMENT BY THE CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON ON THE DECISIONS MADE BY CABINET AT THE 16TH CABINET MEETING HELD ON MONDAY, 25TH SEPTEMBER, 2023.

The President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, called for the 16th Cabinet Meeting in the Year 2023, on Monday, 25th September, 2023, at State House, to discuss policy and legislative matters aimed at enhancing the socio-economic development of the country.

Cabinet made the following decisions:

1. Bio-Ethanol Blending Pilot Programme.

Cabinet approved that the Ministry of Energy should allow oil marketing companies that are ready to start producing anhydrous ethanol (99.9% pure ethanol) to undertake a six (6) month pilot ethanol blending programme.

It is in the interest of Cabinet to cushion the country against fluctuations in the international oil prices so as to enhance security of supply of fuel in the country.

With the increasing population, there is, therefore, need to put in place measures and interventions to meet the future demand. Currently, the country imports all its petroleum products which poses challenges such as: fluctuations in the international oil prices; fluctuations in the exchange rate of the Zambian Kwacha against major trading currencies and overdependence on imported petroleum products. As such, bio-ethanol blending will assist in resolving some of these challenges faced by the country. Once Zambia starts blending, it is also expected that there will be reduction in fuel prices.

2. Ratification of the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement.

Cabinet also approved the ratification of the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement as part of Zambia’s commitment to the Paris Declaration in making solar energy an important component of Zambia’s energy mix.

Solar energy provides Zambia with a rich solar resource and further, an unprecedented opportunity to enhance prosperity, energy security and sustainable development for the people. The specific and common obstacles that are limiting the rapid and massive scale-up of solar energy in Zambia are acknowledged and that the International Solar Alliance framework would assist in harnessing of solar resources in the country.

3. Second Round National Risk Assessment: Money Laundering, Terrorism Financing and Proliferation Financing National Risk Assessment.

Cabinet also approved the undertaking of the second-round money laundering/terrorist financing/proliferation financing national risk assessment, in order to address the emerging risks associated with these matters and align Zambia’s Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation regime with the financial action task force international standards for combating money laundering, terrorism and proliferation financing.

Zambia is one of the founder members of the Eastern and Southern African Anti-Money Laundering Group which is a financial action task force-styled regional body.

In accordance with Financial Action Task Force recommendation 1, countries should identify, assess, and understand the money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation risks they face and should take action, including designating an authority or mechanism to coordinate actions to assess risks, and apply resources, aimed at ensuring the risks are mitigated effectively.

Zambia conducted its first money laundering and terrorist financing national risk assessment in 2016.

4. Hosting of the African Union High level Summit on Drug Use and Substance Use Disorders Among Youths, Children and Women in Africa in Lusaka from 8th to 10th November, 2023.

Cabinet approved that Zambia should host the African Union High-Level Summit on Drug Use and Substance Use Disorders among the youths, children and women to be held in Lusaka from 8th to 10th November, 2023.

The theme for the Conference is “Securing a better future for Youths, Women and Children: Building Momentum Towards the Africa We want.”

Zambia, like many African countries, faces a huge problem of drug and alcohol abuse among the youths, children, and women. Further, it is also important to note that Africa has become the major transit area for trafficked drugs and significant amount remains on the local market.

This high level meeting will bring together participants including Heads of States and governments, The African Union Commission Chairperson and leadership, government Ministers and Senior technical and policy officials, Organisation of African First Ladies, Independent regional drug commissions, Heads of key continental and global institutions, continental youths organisations, Foundations and private sector partners, Traditional and Religious leaders, Media and online representatives, Creative Industry representatives, National focal points on drug related issues and epidemiology national focal persons.

It is clear that hosting the Summit will result in increased public awareness of the social-economic and health consequences of substance use and consequently will lead to reduced burden of diseases related to drug and substance abuse.

5. Appointment of the Pensions and Insurance Authority Board of Directors.

Cabinet approved a nine (9) member Pensions and Insurance Authority Board of Directors in line with the provisions of the Pension Scheme Regulation (Amendment) Act No. 27 of 2005, Section 6.

The mandate for the Pensions and Insurance Authority Board of Directors include among others, to regulate and supervise the establishment and management of occupational pension schemes and insurance businesses and monitor and periodically review premium rates and scope of cover of policies that provide insurance cover in satisfaction of a legal requirement.

The Pensions and Insurance Authority Board of Directors’ tenure will come to an end in November, 2023, therefore, it is a regulatory requirement that a Board is put in place to facilitate the smooth operation of the Authority as all its functions are executed through the Board.

6. Legislative Matters:

(a) The National Payment Systems (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Cabinet approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the National Payment Systems Act. No. 1 of 2007, in order to align it with the current landscape such as introduction of provisions related to electronic money and related transactions.

Since 2007, a number of transformations in the payment systems space in terms of innovations and product development have taken place.

Therefore, the proposed legislation will enable the Bank of Zambia conduct effective monetary and supervisory policy, resulting in financial stability and a well-functioning economy. A proper functioning National Payment System will also facilitate for efficient and safe transfer of value between economic agents to support commerce and economic development. Further, the Bill will support use of digital technology in the conduct of business and delivery of services.

(b) The Investment Trade and Business Development (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Cabinet also approved in principle to the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to amend the Investment, Trade and Business Development Act No.18 of 2022, in order to change the definition of rural area to a more encompassing definition that will promote rural industrialisation and accelerate economic growth.

The definition of rural area in the Investment, Trade and Business Development Act No.18 of 2022, is inadequate in its definition of rural area. Therefore, in order to promote rural industrialisation and to help develop most Municipal Councils which are still struggling with development, there is need to change the definition of rural area in the Investment, Trade and Business Development Act by assigning it a meaning in the Customs and Excise Act which is broader.

The amendment of the definition for rural area will result in the increase in the number of rural districts covered under the incentive structure for trade and investment, thereby promoting trade and investment across the country. This will in turn promote industrialisation and accelerate economic growth.

(c) The Border Management and Trade Facilitation (Repeal) Bill, 2023.

Another matter approved by Cabinet in principle, is the introduction of a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Border Management and Trade Facilitation Act No. 12 of 2018, so as to improve trade facilitation and implement coordinated border management that will streamline the number of regulatory agencies physically present at the borders, as well as domesticate the World Trade Organisation Trade Facilitation Agreement.

The proposed legislation will seek to introduce mechanisms for reduction in the number of Agencies physically operating at the borders; simplification, standardisation and harmonisation of procedures among the Border Agencies; harmonisation of working hours for Border Agencies; introduction of a single payment platform for Border Agencies; and connectivity of Border Agencies to the Zambia Electronic Single Window System.

Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, MP

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

27th September, 2023