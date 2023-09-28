Putin alleges US and UK were involved in planning attack on Black Sea Fleet HQ

Russia says that Ukraine‘s friends in the West were involved in planning and carrying out a missile strike on the Black Sea Fleet’s base in Crimea.

Last week, a missile from Ukraine hit the Russian naval base. This caused severe damage to important buildings and sadly resulted in the deaths of at least 34 officers.

After the attack, a very angry Kremlin spokeswoman stated during a meeting: ‘There is no question that the attack had been carefully planned beforehand using information from Western intelligence sources, Nato satellites, and surveillance planes. It was carried out based on advice from American and British security agencies and with their close collaboration. ‘

Moscow often says that the UK, US, and their NATO allies have become involved in the war by giving weapons and information to Ukraine.

Russia took over the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 even though it was against the law. Since then, it has been a common focus point as Russia’s president Vladimir Putin sent a large military force to invade Ukraine about 20 months ago.

Crimea has been a major base for the invasion, and it is being targeted more and more by Ukraine.

Ukraine said that the attack caused a big hole in the main building of the headquarters and injured 105 people.

Russia first reported that one person in the military was dead, but then changed their statement and said the person was actually missing.

Moscow hasn’t given any new information or spoken directly about Mr. Sokolov’s condition

Ukrainian special forces said they killed Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who was in charge of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

But, Russia’s Ministry of Defence later uploaded a video on Tuesday that showed Mr Sokolov and other high-ranking officers participating in a video meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Special Operation Forces of Ukraine released a statement on Tuesday, saying that their sources have reported that Mr. Sokolov is one of the people who died. However, many of the dead individuals have not yet been identified. It said it was trying to check if the claim was true after the video appeared.

In the video, Mr. Sokolov blinked his eyes but didn’t say anything. This made people wonder if the Kremlin used old footage of him in the broadcast.

The Admiral also talked to reporters about the Black Fleet’s activities in a video that was shared on a Russian news channel connected to the Russian Defense Ministry.

But it was unsure when the video was made, and the video didn’t mention the Ukrainian attack on fleet headquarters.

The statement from the MOD agrees with what Dmitry Medvedev said. He mentioned that the arrival of tanks made in America in Ukraine and the US promising to give long-range missiles to Ukraine would bring Nato and Russia closer to a direct conflict.