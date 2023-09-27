SADC CONVENES TO DISCUSS ZIMBABWE’S ELECTION REPORT



The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is currently convening a special summit, with Zambia’s President and SADC troika chair, Hakainde Hichilema, presiding over the proceedings.



One of the primary items on the agenda is the critical review of the SADC Election Observer Mission’s report concerning Zimbabwe’s recent general elections.



This marks a significant step in addressing regional concerns and fostering transparency in the electoral process within the Southern African region. Stay tuned for further updates on this pivotal summit.

Zimeye