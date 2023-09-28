Samuel Eto’o Under Threats Of Loosing His Role As FECAFOOT President: FIFA Urged To Intervene

FIFA has been exhort to intervene in the ongoing “brouhaha” surrounding Barcelona’s former striker Samuel Eto’o urging his removal from the role of Cameroon’s FA president.

According to GOAL, the urgency was motivated by a group of Cameroonian officials who dwelled on the several controversial incidents involving the former player.

In a letter addressed to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe, the officials questioned why Eto’o is still in position after “illegally” imposing himself on FECAFOOT.

CAF had previously opened investigations against Eto’o to seek truths after a leaked audio implicated the Cameroonian star in match-fixing scandals.

According to the letter written by the group involving Henry Njalla Quan and Pierre Semengue, the fact that nothing has been done against the head of FECAFOOT lies solely on football’s integrity, ethics and fairplay.

The letter also referenced the Qatar incident where Eto’o kneed a man in the face which was caught on Camera, including the suspended prison sentence he received in a tax fraud case, stating that according to FECAFOOT’s laws, he should have resigned his role after the ruling.

Eto’o’s involvement with 1Xbet was another reference point in the letter stating that it goes against FIFA’s “code of ethics”.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

“Not a word has been heard from FIFA despite numerous complaints and reminders from Cameroonian football actors. How can FIFA continue to remain silent in the face of so many scandals that compromise public confidence in sporting ethics and the sincerity of matches?

The sad reality of this two-speed management of almost identical situations is that Africa remains a kind of enclave where you can take liberties with the ethics and exemplarity that sports leaders should embody. Can you imagine FIFA and UEFA remaining silent when the president of a European football federation is suspected of match-fixing, with audio recordings to back it up?

Can you imagine FIFA and UEFA keeping quiet while the president of a European soccer federation signed a personal ambassadorship contract with a sports betting operator?”

