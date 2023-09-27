SISHUWA WRITES TO HICHILEMA OVER KOSWE
WHY HAS HICHILEMA ALLOWED HIS ROGUE ONLINE PAGE KOSWE- TO SCANDALISE CITIZENS?-SISHUWA
Let it be known that I have also forwarded the Facebook post and sent the message below to @HHichilema, the President of #Zambia.
“Greetings Mr President . I hope you are well.
I imagine you have read this malice, published by Koswe, a Facebook page run by State House individuals who are known to you. This malice is aimed at scandalising me over my criticism of some of your leadership actions. I request that you prevail on your officials to avoid taking this path of character assassination or personal attack. I have never turned personal in any of my public criticism of our leaders, both you and those who came before. I am always respectful and civil and I always stick to the issues that matter most.
You and your supporters have the right to criticise my opinions on any topic. What you don’t have is the right to maliciously scandalise me especially on rogue pages that are linked to State House.
Attacking my person does not address the content of the criticism, risks undermining your administration’s democratic credentials and puts me in harm’s way including by way of political violence, especially in a society where many have been encouraged to believe that criticism of the government is not only wrong but should also attract punishment.
No democracy is without critics and no government anywhere in the world believes itself to be perfect. If your officials believe l am mistaken on any issue, they should argue the merit of their case rather than attacking my person and my apparent motives. A more helpful response to my writings would be to pay attention to the content of my criticism and address the identified flaws, or to employ competent people who can respond or explain your or the government’s actions. Political speech and debate should be respected and protected as you yourself promised you would do once you ascended to leadership.
Successive ruling parties and their supporters fail to realise my simple approach to public commentaries: to hold to account elected public leaders in office, whoever these may be. Once they exit, my attention shifts to the failings of the new leaders. This often makes me appear like I am working with the opposition. As a result, successive sitting presidents tend to mistake me for an opposition supporter when all I do is to share my opinions on matters of governance.
When I pointed out critical failings of the state under president Rupiah Banda, I was accused of supporting the opposition PF led by Michael Sata. When I pointed out critical failings of the state under president Sata, I was accused of supporting the opposition UPND led by you. When I pointed out critical failings of the state under president Lungu, I was again accused of supporting the opposition UPND led by you. Today, whenever I point out critical failings of the state under your leadership Mr President, I am accused of supporting the opposition.
In all these instances, my supposed support for any of the presidential candidates are a matter of public record, making this characterisation entirely false. I regard my writings as an indispensable part of our democracy and l will continue playing my role the same way I have been doing in the past and present.
I would like to believe that I have been consistent in my criticism of the failings of our leaders, starting from Banda, to Sata and Lungu, and now you. And I am never personal in my criticism of our leaders. I focus on the issues that matter most and use respectful and civil language.
I am not there to change regimes. I only share my opinions on governance issues. I am a requited lover of Zambia, a defender of democracy, and a critic of all politicians and their political parties, in and outside government, when I think they are straying from the path of democracy and the promotion of the common or public good. That is all. You, our leaders and your supporters, will do well to engage the substance of what I say as opposed to attacking my person. As I said, a more fruitful relationship is to exploit my independent criticism and opinions while protecting my independence.
I implore you and your team, Mr President, to learn to appreciate the importance of feedback on government performance by citizens. Contributing to national affairs through public commentary and discourse is not a partisan affair; it is civic or patriotic duty.
The effectiveness of any government is amplified when it has the support and guidance of its academics, political economists, policy analysts, and other data-driven stakeholders. These professionals and academics play an important and critical role in steering discourse and promoting accountability towards enhancing government functions and delivery. They help bridge the gap between politicians and citizens by providing crucial feedback about the effectiveness of government actions, programs and policies. This kind of feedback is crucial.
I conclude by repeating that contributing to meaningful discourse is not partisan, but essential in promoting accountability and transparency towards enhancing government peformance. I hope my communication to you will align your actions to protecting this critical role of citizen speech as you promised during your campaigns.
Best wishes
So now you know how it feels when someone tells lies about you, ka? Mukose ba Shuwa Shuwa.
Koswe has been around even before August 2021.
I doubt he is in any way attached to State House. He even writes against rogue elements within UPND and has no political affiliation. He is a very useful counter propaganda instrument as well.
If those opposed to HH think they can throw punches with out eliciting a response in kind, they are dreaming. HH has supporters and they are here to stay. Koswe. Fighting mingalato with even bigger mingalato.
If you have not heard from Koswe, then its fake news. For your information, though I don’t know the owner of Koswe, 99% of what is written by Koswe is truth. Just counter what he saying.
Sishuwa, you are right in that vulgarity such as what was published should be rightfully condemned. Your behaviour may not be vulgar, but it is still often insulting and aimed at accomplishing the same result. Your behaviour too leaves much to be desired. Go and report them to the Police or sue them. No need for these long stories. If these people are known as you say, take them to court. Koswe was there during ECL rule. If it were up to a president to sort them out, why didn’t ECL do it?
Bauze siba nvela, or baza nvela mu Jan 2026, ngati kwasala 7 months kuchoka! That Koswe will even die!
Mandada yoi are very stupid, PF idiot iwe!! Your PF club is now peacefully resting in a Political Mortuary awaiting final burial in 2026.
What is meant by rogue newspaper? Dr. You are always actually attacking like your last article why HH will not win 2026. You too are not registered and don’t represent anyone but you have taken upon yourself to attack this govt. You went to make up with ECL and ever since only write negative things. Honestly there are people who feel duty bound, way you feel to defend the govt and the president. They may not be educated to your level so don’t blame them when they react in the manner they do. Stop feeling duty bound to attack the president and no one will attack back. Mwilaka patala mwine apatalika hopefully someone can translate this to you. Not everything is academic
It is amazing how people miss out on the point Dr. Sishuwa is making. Criticising the government of the day does not constitute an attack or insult. It us important to look at the message and not the messenger. You need to ask, is there a grain of truth in what my critic is saying? If so, act to correct the situation. If not, then just ignore your critic.
PF stifled any criticism and we all know the end result. UPND should use a different approach and sort out genuine criticism from junk criticism. Using sarcasm and personal attacks must be discouraged.
Like Dr. Sishuwa has said, argue on the issues and points he has raised not labeling him as gay or whatever.
Hehehehe so now you have tasted what you throw at others. In life you only get what you give ,period . Problem is that you want everyone to hate the president the same way you do but you don’t realize that you are exposing yourself to public scrutiny. Continue and you will dance to the same tune.
True