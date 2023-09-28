Socialist Party Youth Leader Gabriel Elias Banda Linked To UNZA Riots – Police

SOCIALIST PARTY YOUTH LEADER LINKED TO UNZA RIOTS – POLICE

September 28, 2023- Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged Gabriel Ellas Banda, aged 33 of kalingalinga compound for the two offences of Proposing violence Contrary to Section 91and Criminal Trespass Contrary to Section 306(a)(b) of the Penal Code Act Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The suspect is the National Youth Chairperson for Socialist party,who initiated the rioting and looting of some shops which occurred at the university of Zambia between September 18, 2023 around 19:00 hours and September 19, 2023 around 00:10 hours.

The suspect has been detained in custody.He will appear in court soon.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON