Statement by former Minister of Information and Media Hon. Chushi Kasanda

STATEMENT BY FORMER MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND
MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON.
CHUSHI KASANDA, MP,
I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Zambia, His
Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, for the honour and_ privilege
extended to me when he appointed me as the first Minister of
Information and Media in the UPND New Dawn Administration on 7%
September, 2021.
I wholeheartedly reaffirm my continued dedication and commitment to
supporting the President’s visionary leadership.
I will continue embracing the core values, principles upheld by the
United Party for National Development as we continue to aspire to make
significant strides in improving the wellbeing and livelihoods of the
people of Zambia.
I remain determined to contribute my utmost to achieving our shared
goals for the people of Chisamba Constituency that I serve as Member
of Parliament and the Zambian people at large.
GLb
Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP.
26™ September, 2023
LUSAKA.
