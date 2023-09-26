Statement by former Minister of Information and Media Hon. Chushi Kasanda

STATEMENT BY FORMER MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND

MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON, HON.

CHUSHI KASANDA, MP,

I would like to thank the President of the Republic of Zambia, His

Excellency, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, for the honour and_ privilege

extended to me when he appointed me as the first Minister of

Information and Media in the UPND New Dawn Administration on 7%

September, 2021.

I wholeheartedly reaffirm my continued dedication and commitment to

supporting the President’s visionary leadership.

I will continue embracing the core values, principles upheld by the

United Party for National Development as we continue to aspire to make

significant strides in improving the wellbeing and livelihoods of the

people of Zambia.

I remain determined to contribute my utmost to achieving our shared

goals for the people of Chisamba Constituency that I serve as Member

of Parliament and the Zambian people at large.

Hon. Chushi Kasanda, MP.

26™ September, 2023

LUSAKA.