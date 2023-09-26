CHURCH OPPOSES IDEA OF FREE BRIDES
THE Church has opposed a statement by Zambia National Men’s Network that bride price should be abolished.
Churches Council of Zambia general secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya said citing gender-based violence (GBV) as a reason to abolish bride price, also known as ‘lobola’, is a lame excuse for those perpetuating GBV and should not be entertained.
Father Chikoya, however, said commercialising the practice of marriage should not be condoned.
“People should stop giving excuses for GBV. GBV is evil, wicked and should not be entertained. It is selfish and is greed.
It is lack of care that drives the agenda of GBV. GBV is a whole range of issues. Imagine babies that have been victims of GBV. Is it because of lobola, too? So I think it is a lame excuse to say GBV being perpetuated in marriage is because of lobola,” he said.
He said giving lobola as a symbolic gesture in marriage union was fine but the excesses where it has become commercialised should not be condoned.
“The processes of formalising marriage, if done properly and according to our cultures, is okay.
We should not just throw away everything. Every culture has their own way of doing things. Let us just get rid of the bad elements. But to want to blame and attribute GBV to bride price, let us man up and be responsible. Learn to care and live in peace.
“Some women are working, but they are still facing GBV and some men have been assisted to pay lobola, so let us just own up and take responsibility,” he said.
Daily mail
Its not a secret, zambian marriages has become purely a business. They charge arm and legs especially if she is ” learnt or working” They are merely selling their daughters to higher bidders. They also want White a high class wedding with pomps and showy extravagance spending. I say white wedding because this is not an African culture,but copied from West. I hate this thing they call damages. Why should a man who has put your daughter in a family way instead of marrying her to take full responsibility of his action, you are cheated or rather interested in damage money. The reasons we have so many singles monthers. Some with one even five kids from different men where parents just took damage fee and men disappeared into thin air. In other countries,take Kenya for example, you put a lady in family way MUST marry her. If parents from both sides of the families see that marriage won’t work, the man takes full responsibility of the expectant mother, delivered baby and later the kid taken to man’s parents, or home. The monther is free to pursue her life or mary other man, no damage fee charged as the burden directly goes to man or his parents is he is still childish to marry. In homesteads you will finds grand kids mostly from sons not daughters. In zambian is opposite.
Paying high priced lobola is just selling your daughter. Lobola is supposed to be just a simple taken of appreciation, not sells from your goods (daughters)
This is my opinion, you are free to say yours.