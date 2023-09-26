CHURCH OPPOSES IDEA OF FREE BRIDES

THE Church has opposed a statement by Zambia National Men’s Network that bride price should be abolished.

Churches Council of Zambia general secretary Father Emmanuel Chikoya said citing gender-based violence (GBV) as a reason to abolish bride price, also known as ‘lobola’, is a lame excuse for those perpetuating GBV and should not be entertained.

Father Chikoya, however, said commercialising the practice of marriage should not be condoned.

“People should stop giving excuses for GBV. GBV is evil, wicked and should not be entertained. It is selfish and is greed.

It is lack of care that drives the agenda of GBV. GBV is a whole range of issues. Imagine babies that have been victims of GBV. Is it because of lobola, too? So I think it is a lame excuse to say GBV being perpetuated in marriage is because of lobola,” he said.

He said giving lobola as a symbolic gesture in marriage union was fine but the excesses where it has become commercialised should not be condoned.

“The processes of formalising marriage, if done properly and according to our cultures, is okay.

We should not just throw away everything. Every culture has their own way of doing things. Let us just get rid of the bad elements. But to want to blame and attribute GBV to bride price, let us man up and be responsible. Learn to care and live in peace.

“Some women are working, but they are still facing GBV and some men have been assisted to pay lobola, so let us just own up and take responsibility,” he said.

Daily mail