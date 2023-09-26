The Role of Opposition in a Thriving Democracy- Edwin Lifwekelo

The Role of Opposition in a Thriving Democracy

Bishop Malambo, if you’re ever contemplating a career change, perhaps a job application would be more fitting than telling the Opposition Parties what to do. After all, it seems you might need a refresher on the essential role of opposition in a thriving democracy.

Lusaka……….PF Secretariat……..26th September 2023

In any healthy democracy, the role of the opposition is not merely to stand in contrast to the ruling party but to act as a crucial check and balance on government actions. Zambia, like many democratic nations, has experienced the ebb and flow of political power, with different parties taking turns at the helm. It’s important to understand that robust opposition is a cornerstone of a thriving democracy.

It’s worth noting that President Hichilema, during his time in opposition, was anything but silent. His vocal criticism of the government’s policies, especially regarding the prices of fuel, mealie meal, and other commodities, resonated with many Zambians who were grappling with economic challenges.

One of the main points of contention during Hichilema’s time in opposition was the rising cost of living. The prices of essential commodities, such as fuel and mealie meal, were spiraling out of control. Hichilema and the UPND consistently pointed out these issues, arguing that the government needed to take decisive action to alleviate the burden on the citizens.

In a democracy, the opposition’s responsibility is not to remain quiet but to amplify the voices of those affected by such issues. By doing so, they put pressure on the government to address these concerns effectively. While the prices of commodities have continued to rise under Hichilema’s presidency, it’s important to recognize that these issues are making our citizens live a hand to mouth kind of arrangement.

Remember Bishop Malambo Mr Hichilema once said ” WHEN YOUR STOMACH IS FULL, YOU’LL ASSUME THERE’S SOMETHING WRONG WITH THOSE COMPLAINING OF HUNGER.”

In a parliamentary democracy like Zambia, the legislative process is where the ruling party and opposition parties engage in rigorous debates over policies and laws. The reminder of policy in Parliament is not a sign of inefficiency but an essential aspect of the democratic process. It ensures that proposed policies are thoroughly scrutinized and refined, ultimately leading to better governance.

In a thriving democracy, the opposition plays a vital role in holding the government accountable, voicing the concerns of the people, and fostering a healthy environment for policy discourse. President Hichilema’s past as a vocal critic while in opposition should not be seen as a contradiction to his current role as the head of state but as a testament to the robust nature of Zambia’s democracy. The challenges the country faces require cooperation, dialogue, and collective effort to overcome. In the end, it’s the responsibility of all stakeholders, including the opposition, to work together for the betterment of Zambia and its people.

So, Bishop Malambo, next time you’re tempted to suggest the opposition keeps quiet, remember that in a democracy, you often reap what you sow. A vibrant opposition is the pulse of democracy, and President Hichilema’s own history serves as a reminder of that fact.

Edwin Lifwekelo

Acting PF Media Director