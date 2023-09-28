THIEVES AMBUSH TOTAL FUEL SERVICE STATION ROBBING K155 000 CASH

OFFICERS at Ngwerere Police Station in Lusaka have received a report that six suspected criminals armed with firearms attacked two Fuel Attendants and two Security Guards at Total Energies Filling Station in the area.

The suspects got away with K155, 000 cash from the safe, a Toshiba Laptop valued at K4,000, and a Digital Video Recorder for a Closed Circuit Television-DVR-CCT.

Police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, says other stolen items include a techno phone valued at K2, 100 and K600 cash believed to have been for one of the victims.

Mr. Hamoonga explains that on 26th September, 2023 between 00:10 and 03:00 hours, two persons went to the fueling station while pushing a Toyota Runnex with unknown registration number and later managed to start the vehicle but parked it at the junction along the Great North Road.

He says later on, two people in two different vehicles, both Toyota Corollas, arrived at the fueling station where they parked, prompting the Security Guard to approach the occupants requesting that they move out.

He narrates that the occupants of The Runnex requested the guard to help them push the car back to the pump and after refueling, they drove and the other two Toyota Corolla’s followed through.

He says when the two Security Guards and two Fuel Attendants entered the fueling station building minutes later, the six armed suspects entered and attacked them, tied them with tyre threads on hands and legs.

Hamoonga states that investigations are underway as Police have launched a man hunt for the suspects.