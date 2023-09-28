Trump intends to purchase firearm with his picture on it

The ex-president, Donald Trump, tried to purchase a handgun with his own picture on it, but he couldn’t because he has been charged with serious crimes in four separate cases.

Trump was at a store called Palmetto State Armory in South Carolina. There, he saw a gun that was bronze-colored and had his picture, his name, his title as 45th president, and a special symbol on the handle.

That’s amazingI have to purchase one. “I want to buy one,” Trump said on Monday when someone showed him the gun. The video was shared by his spokesperson Steven Cheung on X (formerly Twitter).

The person holding the gun responded quickly, and then Trump repeated, ‘No, I want to purchase one. ‘

Cheung said, “President Trump bought a GLOCK gun in South Carolina. ”

The spokesperson quickly removed the post because they realized it would be illegal for Trump to buy the gun. This is because he has 91 serious charges against him in four different criminal cases.

A federal law says that people who have been accused of a serious crime are not allowed to buy a gun.

Cheung told CNN that Trump didn’t really purchase the Glock when he went to the armory.

Trump was joined on the visit by Marjorie Taylor Greene, a congresswoman who supports him a lot and belongs to the Republican party.

‘She said President Trump went shopping in South Carolina, but then the Trump campaign clarified. ‘ “He will make sure our important Second Amendment is defended. ”

The ex-president kept going with his day and had a meeting in Summerville, a small town near Charleston.

Trump has always admitted that he has a license to carry a hidden weapon and in a 2015 debate among Republican presidential candidates, he confessed, ‘I do carry my weapon sometimes, and at times, I carry it often. ‘ But I enjoy not following a set pattern or being predictable.

The former president, who is currently winning against his opponents, will not participate in the second 2024 Republican primary debate on Wednesday evening. Instead, he will have a gathering with employees from the car industry who are protesting in Michigan.

Trump said he did not do anything wrong and is not admitting guilt for any of the charges in the four cases against him.