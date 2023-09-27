UPND Nchanga MP Hon. Derricky Chilundika Reject Vedanta

Derrick Chilundika

MP, CHINGOLA PEOPLE REJECT VEDANTA
Former Minister and Nchanga Member of Parliament. Hon. Derricky Chilundika reject VEDANTA.

  1. The man is just talking out bitterness because he was fired for illegal mining of sugilite.
    Yes Vedanta went rogue and misbehaved but that does not mean the mine was not theirs. We had opportunity to reclaim the mine using legal means but instead we politicized the issue and grabbed the mine illegally hence the impasse we had. The MP should know that we are now passed that stage of whether Vedanta is coming back or not, we are now just waiting for Vedanta to fulfill their part as promised, if not, we legally get the mine as simple as that.

    • Funny the man did exactly what he is complaining about Vedanta of doing. He was stealing from the people of Luapula and the government of Zambia by not paying taxes through illegal mining.
      If I were him, I would not even comment on such issues because he no better than Vedanta he condemning. He selfishly wanted to enjoy the sigilite wealth alone not thinking of anyone else but today he wants to pretend to care for the people just because he has been removed from a privileged position of enjoying the sugilite wealth.

