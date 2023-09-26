UTH to investigate staff who locked a bedsider in the mortuary!!

University Teaching Hospital (UTH) management has instituted investigations over allegations that a man of Lusaka was locked up in the mortuary for causing commotion in one of the wards.

On September 21st 2023 around 01hrs, the victim identified as Chanda Musonda was locked up in the mortuary for allegedly causing commotion in one of the hospital wards.

Musonda was nursing his wife in Ward G22 when the nurse on duty called security personnel who manhandled and pushed him in the mortuary and later switched off the lights.

The victim was left traumatized as he described the incident to be inhumane.

And UTH Public Relations Officer, Natalie Mashikolo says, the mortuary is a secure place with restricted access.

She says such an action means one is compromising the mortuary and damaging the reputation of the institution.

Mashikolo has further disclosed that management will not take the matter lightly, but will take disciplinary action on those who will be found wanting.





