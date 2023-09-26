VIDEO: Appointment Of Thabo Kawana As PS A Total Disaster – Citizens First

2

APPOINTMENT OF THABO KAWANA A TOTAL DISASTER – CITIZENS FIRST


Opposition Citizens First has described the appointment of Mr Thabo Kawana as Permanent Secretary of the Minister of Information and Media as a total disaster and disregard for the respect of the civil service.


In the video is Citizens First Spokesperson Frank Sichone.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Jealous people will never win. Just this appointment some people are already experiencing cheat pains.Its amazing what chokes some people to levels where they can’t breath.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here