  1. If Ron Mwamba is disqualified on account of age from being appointed as auditor-general, the law kicks in. There should be no debate about it. The law disqualified Lombe Chibesakunda from being confirmed as chief justice of Zambia and she proceeded on retirement.

    • Well said, Kambwili and his cohorts need to sort their mess in PF before they can lecture anyone.
      Kwalola mwela is all they can do, no morals in their own “home” and want to tell others the logs in their eye? Remove your own now…

  3. What about the appointments of Raphael Buzzie Nakachinda by a so called acting president when the seating president of the party is present. Where on Earth has the president or Chair present but puts in one to act on his/her behalf as though the owner of mupando is sick or out of the country?

