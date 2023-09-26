We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Pentecostal churches/papas what are useless churches busy vigololo nabakazi babantu ,False prophets/mafia prophets/magicians
He wants tithe from her redundancy package.
Now am worried you say Zambia is under a curse and the leadership of UPND what happened please I don’t want my Zambia to be under a curse help us for our Zambia to be blessed please we don’t want to be cursed.
True prophets of God fight the devil, false prophets fight individuals using wicthcraft, most pentecostals are just cash vampires
Most of these modern prophets hear absolutely nothing from God. They are just scammers, tricksters,and witch doctors. I believe God stopped talking to them many years back because they turned churches in shrines, brothels, business centers and fake miracle shows to milk gullible followers, in the names of tithes, seeding and selling anointing oils, stickers, pens, badges,salt and pants.
There is no true Gospel preaching in most shrines disguised as churches, but you would hear only prosperity gospel, money, and shouting of Papas, . Receive..Recieve.. that car,..Receive that house of your dream, Recieve……
Gullibles followers attend Monday meeting, Tuesday men prayers, Wednesday Bible study, Thursday home cells, Friday prayer meeting and fasting, Saturday Choir practice and fellowship and cleaning, Sunday service from 8 to 16 hours…
The poor needy people have no time to do work, business or seek job. Only waiting for Sunday for miracle , job, business, car..
Stop these folishness and start working, look for job, do some business. Stop paying tithes,its not even biblical, you are just enriching these scammers to live luxurious lifestyles and you die in abject poverty.
Am a Christian but am done with these witchdoctors and Babalawos, No salvation is preaching. Better sit at home on Sunday and pray for your self than going to some of these shrines.
Who put HH in power? Seer 1 said he is the one and today someone said is the one? Who then put HH in power? Why then is Zambia still having challenges when we have prophets of God? How come HH worked tirelessly to put Zambia in the right place that includes debt. Prophets can you help make the standard of living for people in Zambia better. Is this really GOOD KNEWS
Utter rubbish! Another demented man of gold breaking the third commandment to line his pockets.
It is you, false prophet Mesala, who is under a curse.