Vubwi woman kills hubby’s sidechick

A 28-year-old woman has been stabbed to death by her lover’s wife in Chigwaya village in Vubwi district.

JUDITH PHIRI was stabbed with a knife by MARGARET NYAMBI of Kalikongwe village on Saturday and died from the wounds the following day.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer LIMPO LIYWALII says the deceased had a deep cut on the left side of the stomach.

Mr LIYWALII says the deceased died from Chipata Central hospital where she was admitted.



He says NYAMBI has since been detained and charged with murder.

Credit: ZNBC