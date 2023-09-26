Well done President Hichilema for creating some roles for the former Vice Presidents.- Dickson Jere

THE VICE PRESIDENTS
By Dickson Jere
It appears President Hakainde Hichilema has found some roles for former Vice Presidents. He recently sent Nevers Mumba to Zimbabwe to monitor election as part of the SADC team. He has also sent Enoch Kavindele to Eswatini for a similar mission. This will keep the former number twos busy and engaged after they left office.
You see, the former Vice Presidents in Zambia are usually neglected. No support whatsoever after leaving office and yet their bosses – former Presidents – have lifetime pension and benefits. Former Presidents and their spouses are entitled to house, vehicles and workers until death. They also receive 80 percent salary of the incumbent President.
In 2016, we amended the Constitution and introduced a runningmate clause for the Vice Presidency. This means that Vice President is how an elected person alongside the President. When there is vacancy in the office of the Presidency – the Vice President automatically takes over without any by-election. Unlike in the past, the Vice President cannot be fired nilly-willy by the President.
I, therefore, would like to see the amendment being effected to the Benefits of Former President Act, Chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia, to include the Vice Presidents. They should be entitled to similar benefits of former President as long as they are not active in politics.
Well done President Hakainde Hichilema for creating some roles for the former Vice Presidents. In the past, some lived in squalor and quite embarrassing so. They were forgotten!
I slightly disagree. Is it just politicians who should be entitled to a decent pension and retirement package? Not a word on that from Dick Jere.
Dickson Here always provides insight to his debate of National issues. I always enjoy taping into his wisdom. Mr Jere may God bless you. On the issue of former vice Presidents I fully support Mr Jere s suggestion to amend the Retired Presidents Act to include the Vice President especially now the the Vice President is a running mate to the President.
While this is true and insightful. The issue is sustainability when we suggest that VPs be given a package similar to former Presidents.
We are still grapping with giving citizens the basics in life per the UN goals. Can our govt afford to ssustain such a package?
We should actually be scrapping these excessive benefits and trimming the list instead of expanding it. There are too many parasites living off the national treasury.
The speaker of the national assembly has similar conditions to those of a retired president. We have to build him/her a house on retirement.
What we should be doing right now is taking a second look at all those who have such conditions, for instance, Constitutional office holders, and considering taking some off this list.
Imagine building ECL a house! He is worth US$700billionby some estimates. Or building HH a house. It is ridiculous. We take care of all their needs while they are in office. They donot spend a ngwee.
This talk of extending the same conditions to vice presidents must be discouraged. We are a poor nation with limited resources. We cannot be spending huge amounts of money on a few individuals. Just look at the Maureen Mwanawasa saga!
Sorry, meant US$700million.
Retiring presidents should move into institutional homes owned by the state. This is because they have a role to play as Eminent person and so state paid admin staff are attached to that status.Once they demise, the family moves out into their own arrangements, the Eminent status is not hereditary. Surviving spouse receives a survivor’s benefit thats all. Surely with all benefits that the country’s CEO receuves why should a poor country like ours then build them a house from tax payer’s money while they invest their tax free gratuities in personal properties that should ensure them a comfortable retirement. When i hear of ex VPs seemingly struggling i wonder how they could have been so irresponsible with their earnings regarding planning for retirement. Kaunda had a leadership code that prevented them from amassing wealth but even he built his shambalakale farm, a beautiful home for his family; yet opted to act destitute and jumped on the bandwagon to take advantage of newly introduced benefits and abuse tax payer’s money to have a house built for him and his grown children! My poor father retired at level of Director in the civil service. He built his simple retirement home through personal savings from his taxed earnings. My mother receives a survivor’s pension, insufficient to meet her daily needs. I dont understand how our leaders who have great benefits and tax free gratuities should be built personal “”retirement homes”. I dont know if the administrative staff attached to these offices are withdrawn upon demise of the ex president. Why a govt car, worker and driver paid by the state for a spouse till they die? Why not just the monetary pension as appropriate?
I think our country is damned. People who serve in politics like to enjoy the benefits and comforts of public office. They never ask themselves how those who toil for them to be comfortable are doing. This is utterly selfish.