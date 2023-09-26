Well done President Hichilema for creating some roles for the former Vice Presidents.- Dickson Jere

THE VICE PRESIDENTS

By Dickson Jere

It appears President Hakainde Hichilema has found some roles for former Vice Presidents. He recently sent Nevers Mumba to Zimbabwe to monitor election as part of the SADC team. He has also sent Enoch Kavindele to Eswatini for a similar mission. This will keep the former number twos busy and engaged after they left office.

You see, the former Vice Presidents in Zambia are usually neglected. No support whatsoever after leaving office and yet their bosses – former Presidents – have lifetime pension and benefits. Former Presidents and their spouses are entitled to house, vehicles and workers until death. They also receive 80 percent salary of the incumbent President.

In 2016, we amended the Constitution and introduced a runningmate clause for the Vice Presidency. This means that Vice President is how an elected person alongside the President. When there is vacancy in the office of the Presidency – the Vice President automatically takes over without any by-election. Unlike in the past, the Vice President cannot be fired nilly-willy by the President.

I, therefore, would like to see the amendment being effected to the Benefits of Former President Act, Chapter 15 of the Laws of Zambia, to include the Vice Presidents. They should be entitled to similar benefits of former President as long as they are not active in politics.

Well done President Hakainde Hichilema for creating some roles for the former Vice Presidents. In the past, some lived in squalor and quite embarrassing so. They were forgotten!