Where are the Christian Lawyers in Zambia?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Where are the Christian Lawyers in Zambia?
By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Then the Lord said to Moses and Aaron, “When Pharaoh says to you, ‘Prove yourselves by working a miracle,’ then you shall say to Aaron, ‘Take your staff and cast it down before Pharaoh, that it may become a serpent.’”
Then Pharaoh summoned the wise men, magicians and the sorcerers, and they, the magicians of Egypt, also did the same by their secret arts.
But Aaron’s staff swallowed up their staffs.
Still Pharaoh’s heart was hardened, and he would not listen to them, as the Lord had said.
1,300 REGISTERED LEGAL PRACTITIONERS AGAINST 18
In Zambia, there are over 1,283 registered as legal practitioners with the Law Association of Zambia.
Yesterday within hours of the contraversy of the so-called rights of gay persons in Zambia emerging, we saw 18 Legal Practitioners issue a joint statement to support Chief Justice Dr. Mumba Malila SC’s position.
They quoted the Bible, the Constitution and the law.
These were;
1.Dr. O’Brien Kaaba, University of Zambia
2. Ms. Linda Kasonde, Chapter One Foundation
3. Mr. Josiah Kalala, Chapter One Foundation
4. Prof. Evance Kalula, Emeritus Professor of Law, University of Cape Town
5. Dr. Chanda Chungu, University of Zambia
6. Ms. Gracious Miti, University of Zambia
7. Mr. James Kayula, University of Zambia
8. Mrs. Chipo Mushota Nkhata, University of Zambia
9. Dr. Misozi Lwatula, University of Zambia
10. Mr. Bright Kaluba, Legal Practitioner
11. Mr. Daniel Libati, Legal Practitioner
12. Ms. Susan Clayton, Legal Practitioner
13. Mr. Landilani Banda, University of Zambia
14. Mr. Alfred Mumba, Legal Practitioner
15. Mr. Kangwa Chishimba, Legal Practitioner
16. Ms. Kafula Mwangilwa Kasonde, Legal Practitioner
17. Mr. Chilambe Mpanga, Legal Practitioner
18. Ms. Jean Couvaras.
Where are the Christian lawyers to quote the Bible, the Constitution, and the law to assert the biblical principles, the position of the Constitution and the law and our national values?
Where is your staff to swallow their staff?
Evil shall not triumph in our land.
Poppycock.
The Chief Justice is the epitome of law and Justice. His statement in most cases is held sacrosanct by those under him. What will happen now if gay people are brought before the subordinate courts? Can a magistrate rule against the opinion of the Chief Justice?
That Statement has in all certainty legalised homosexual relations in Zambia. The only way out is for the Chief Justice to resign.. otherwise a big hole has been opened in our consistitution by the person who is supposed to protect it. The 18 Lawyers have ever gone further and advocating for freedom of association, assembly for LGBT people.. Chief Justice Mumba Malila, the ramifications of your statement will be felt in all corners of Zambia.
There is a difference when the chief justice speaks from his chair and when he expresses his philosophical view point on any matter.
As a philosopher in law, he is entitled to his opinions and point of view. His point of view has nothing to do with constitution.
Chief justice is using deductive reasoning:
A. All human beings have rights
B. Gays are human beings
C. Therefore, Gays have rights.
@Philosopher. If a case involving LGBTQ issues is brought before a magistrate court and the defence uses deductive reasoning as grounds of defence, and cites the Chief Justice, where does it put the Margistrate?
That is the pathway the Chief Justice has created…and it can be exploited to the fullest.
In typical idiotic pf mwamba style, he picks half a statement (half truth) and runs to the top of the hill screaming blue murder. Mwamba if you an issue with the CJ you as a citizen to remove the CJ be it through yhe Judicial Complaints Commission or any other legal. You and you pf have no moral ground to demand gor his resignation.
The idiot is you who’s insulting an innocent person. Anyway thank you very much to Hichilema and Upnd, they are making their exit very easy! Campaigns against them will be very easy, under Upnd abaume bakula lala na baume, bushe efyo mule fwaya Awe, awe, awe awe ! Game over